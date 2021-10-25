Drake Gets Thoughtful Gift for His Birthday – a Rolls-Royce Phantom He Used to Rent

Drake has an impressive collection of cars, watches, and other expensive things, but he always likes to remind people that he never forgets where he comes from and that he "started from the bottom." That’s why receiving a Rolls-Royce Phantom that he used to rent is so important to him.
In a meaningful (and inspirational) post after celebrating his birthday, Drake went down memory lane to a time when he wasn’t one of the world's most famous rappers. He opened up about how he used to struggle and that he went to big lengths to appear rich. Drake revealed: “In 2007 we used to finesse this Rolls Royce Phantom rental to convince people in the city we were destined to make it. I used to scrape together 5k a month somehow to keep up appearances.” He proceeded to enumerate all the things that he and his close friends did when they rented the Phantom and even drove it to Montreal for his “first show ever.”
Drake also shared that his friend, Future the Prince, has tracked down “the exact car I use to stress over” and gifted it to him. Now he is the owner of the luxury sedan that he couldn't afford back then. He added: “Manifestation complete.”
During his lengthy message, Drizzy also shared he doesn’t condone or recommend “putting yourself in financial trouble for material things I realize now that this was just my way of extreme manifesting. I needed to see it and feel it and have it to believe that I could see and feel and have anything I wanted.”
Now he also owns a custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan that was even on display at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Miami, Florida. And a limited-edition Bugatti Veyron Sang Noir, for which he paid the astounding price of approximately $2.2 million back in 2010, is also in his garage. Talk about growth.
Drake celebrated his 35th birthday being extra, just like he always is. With a net worth of roughly $180 million and a birthday coming right before Halloween, he combined his wealth and dressing up with a Narcos-themed party. Of course, several other A-listers like Offset, Future, French Montana, Jack Harlow, Larsa Pippen, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Sabbat, 24kGoldn, and many more of his famous friends were among the attendees.
Happy birthday, Drake! That’s quite a birthday present, both sentimental and, why not, extremely useful.
