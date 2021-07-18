2022 MINI Anniversary Edition Celebrates 60 Years of Cooper Vehicles

More on this:

1 MINI Goes Sustainable, Over 15 Percent of Its New Cars Are Already Electrified

2 Bonkers V8-Powered RWD MINI Cooper S Gets Finished Just in Time for Goodwood FoS

3 Monster MINI on 30-In Off-Road Tires Looks Like an Oversized RC Car Having Fun

4 MINI Electric Pacesetter Going Home Next Week for the Goodwood FoS

5 From Rendering to Reality: Meet the Electric MINI Vision Urbanaut