Chiron Pur Sport Used to Christen Bugatti’s New Showroom in Singapore

Bugatti says that “many ultra-high net worth individuals have chosen to move and stay in Singapore” during the pandemic, and since that’s where a good chunk of the money is these days, they too have opened a new home away from home.
The island city-state of Singapore has been chosen by Bugatti to open a new showroom, in partnership with Wearnes, “a leading luxury automotive retailer established in 1906,” the automaker explains. It’s located south of the local Botanic Gardens and has already opened its gates to potential customers, blowing their minds with the Chiron Pur Sport that serves as the centerpiece.
Besides checking out the hypercar that uses a quad-turbo W16 engine, good for 1,479 bhp and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque, visitors can also learn everything about the brand. Additionally, they can use the high-end catalogues, leather swatches, and color samples to configure their ideal ride. Bugatti Singapore’s staff can also arrange private viewing appointments, so that the rich and famous won’t be bothered by the plebians.
And if they decide to buy a Bugatti, then their high-end blue-blooded exotic will be kept in top-notch shape at the new purpose-built workshop dedicated to such cars. The new dealership has two expertly-trained Bugatti technicians, who are said to be ready to fly to different locations all over the region at any moment, as they cover the Asia Pacific, Australia, and New Zealand.
“Singapore's resilient economy, which has generated an unprecedented number of ultra-high net worth individuals, is the envy of the world,” said Bugatti’s Middle East and Asia Regional Director, Konstantinos Psarris. “Both the timing and location are perfect for Bugatti to establish a new home in Southeast Asia to meet the needs and desires of our growing numbers of customers on the continent.”
On a slightly related note, the Molsheim automaker states that Bugatti Singapore was named a ‘Service Partner of Excellence’ last year.
