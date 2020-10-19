Chinese Tesla Model 3 With LFP Batteries Is Now Heading to European Customers

At the beginning of October 2020, Tesla lowered the base price of the Model 3 in China by adopting LFP battery cells from CATL. The cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate chemistry brought the starting price down to 249,900 yuan, translating to $37,395 at current exchange rates, a considerable cut from the previous 271,500 yuan. 21 photos



In addition to being cheaper and friendlier to the environment, lithium iron phosphate or LFP frees up the supply chain and it’s a more robust chemistry than batteries with NCM or NCA cathodes. At the present moment, Tesla uses this type of battery exclusively in the Model 3 Standard Range Plus manufactured in Shanghai, China.



Previously exclusive to the People’s Republic, the LFP-equipped SR+ will make its way into the European Union in a matter of days based on a French customer’s deposit invoice for his Model 3. To whom it may concern, the VIN number of the car is LRW-XXXXXLCXXX according to French publication



Before switching to the LFP chemistry and Chinese manufacturing, the European version of the Standard Range Plus with rear-wheel drive came



The chief exec intends to end 2020 with



Over in Europe, the Chinese Model 3 is listed with a WLTP range of 440 kilometers as opposed to 430 kilometers for the American-made version with Li-Ion batteries. In other words, you're looking at an improvement to 273 miles from 267 miles.