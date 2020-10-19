Tesla Model 3 LR AWD Is America’s “Most Affordable EV” Per Mile of Range

As far as retail price is concerned, the most affordable EV in the United States isn’t the Model 3. But when it comes to pricing per mile of range as per the Environmental Protection Agency, the electric sedan from Fremont has no competitors.
According to Inside EVs, the Long Range AWD with the 18-inch wheels is at the top of the charts with $137 per mile of driving range. In other words, you would be paying $48,190 for 353 miles or 568 kilometers. The Chevrolet Bolt EV and Hyundai Kona Electric are ranked second and third at $145 and $149, respectively, but there’s a catch.
The South Korean electric crossover improves to $119 per mile including the federal tax credit that Tesla has discontinued at the beginning of the year. You may also be aware that Chevrolet offers great deals on the Bolt EV, with discounts topping $8,5000 in September. Looking at the bigger picture, the Model 3 retains its value better than the two competitors mentioned in the previous paragraph.
The LR AWD is much obliged to hit 60 miles per hour (97 km/h) in 4.2 seconds, a top speed of 145 miles per hour (233 km/h), and fast charging comes standard as opposed to the Bolt EV. Only one color is a no-cost option – Pearl White Multi-Coat – while Red Multi-Coat adds $2,000 to the tally. You’ll have to pony up $1,500 to upgrade to 19-inch wheels and $1,000 for the black-and-white interior theme.
As for the most expensive option of the Model 3, that would be Full Self-Driving Capability for the Autopilot suite of safety and driving-assist features. $8,000 is how much Tesla wants for it, and “autosteer on city streets” is listed as an upcoming feature for U.S. customers. Other highlights include Navigate, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon, and the Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control function.
Moving forward, Tesla is set to improve the efficiency of the Model 3 with 4680 cells and the structural battery design unveiled at the Battery Day. According to Elon Musk, 30 percent more range without changing the chemistry is possible.
The South Korean electric crossover improves to $119 per mile including the federal tax credit that Tesla has discontinued at the beginning of the year. You may also be aware that Chevrolet offers great deals on the Bolt EV, with discounts topping $8,5000 in September. Looking at the bigger picture, the Model 3 retains its value better than the two competitors mentioned in the previous paragraph.
The LR AWD is much obliged to hit 60 miles per hour (97 km/h) in 4.2 seconds, a top speed of 145 miles per hour (233 km/h), and fast charging comes standard as opposed to the Bolt EV. Only one color is a no-cost option – Pearl White Multi-Coat – while Red Multi-Coat adds $2,000 to the tally. You’ll have to pony up $1,500 to upgrade to 19-inch wheels and $1,000 for the black-and-white interior theme.
As for the most expensive option of the Model 3, that would be Full Self-Driving Capability for the Autopilot suite of safety and driving-assist features. $8,000 is how much Tesla wants for it, and “autosteer on city streets” is listed as an upcoming feature for U.S. customers. Other highlights include Navigate, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon, and the Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control function.
Moving forward, Tesla is set to improve the efficiency of the Model 3 with 4680 cells and the structural battery design unveiled at the Battery Day. According to Elon Musk, 30 percent more range without changing the chemistry is possible.