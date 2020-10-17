TFL's Tesla Model Y Has a Stuck Rear Door, Hidden Mechanical Release Discovered

Ever since the days of the first Model S, YouTubers have been buying new Teslas to show their audience what it's like to live with these pioneering EVs. And if those Teslas happen to have mechanical gremlins, it's like striking gold.
Criticizing Tesla for a build quality issue is like pouring a cup of water into a swimming pool at this point. The quirks that make these cars so interesting and advanced can also turn into reliability problems which can be costly for the owners in the long run.
At this point, it's pretty clear that Elon&Co doesn't want to build cars the conventional way, and this philosophy tricks down to everything from the infotainment system to the door handles. Who can forget the door handles that wouldn't pop out on a Model S, potentially costing $1,000 per corner?
The much newer Model Y also has flush-fitting door handles, though their mechanism is a bit more conventional and similar to the ones used by some European automakers. Yet they're not foolproof either. The Fast Lane Car recently reported an issue with the rear door on their crossover, which refuses to open.
At first, the Tesla tech thought it was an issue with the alignment and also replaced the electrical actuator under warranty. But the left rear passenger door still won't open. The team of reviewers initially complained about this being a safety issue. When the electrical actuator system fails, a mechanical override should be used from the inside to open the door, which is especially useful in the event of a crash. Tesla's front doors have that very clearly installed.
There's a mechanical release for the rear doors of the Model Y too, but it's so hidden that not even the Tesla tech knew about it. And we're not talking about pressing the home button twice and swiping left. The release is a little cable under the door storage, hidden behind a flap. What, the car crashed, and you need to get out? Well, whip out your screwdriver and get to work!
At this point, it's pretty clear that Elon&Co doesn't want to build cars the conventional way, and this philosophy tricks down to everything from the infotainment system to the door handles. Who can forget the door handles that wouldn't pop out on a Model S, potentially costing $1,000 per corner?
The much newer Model Y also has flush-fitting door handles, though their mechanism is a bit more conventional and similar to the ones used by some European automakers. Yet they're not foolproof either. The Fast Lane Car recently reported an issue with the rear door on their crossover, which refuses to open.
At first, the Tesla tech thought it was an issue with the alignment and also replaced the electrical actuator under warranty. But the left rear passenger door still won't open. The team of reviewers initially complained about this being a safety issue. When the electrical actuator system fails, a mechanical override should be used from the inside to open the door, which is especially useful in the event of a crash. Tesla's front doors have that very clearly installed.
There's a mechanical release for the rear doors of the Model Y too, but it's so hidden that not even the Tesla tech knew about it. And we're not talking about pressing the home button twice and swiping left. The release is a little cable under the door storage, hidden behind a flap. What, the car crashed, and you need to get out? Well, whip out your screwdriver and get to work!