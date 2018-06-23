Chevrolet Recalls Corvette ZR1 Over Software Issue

Starting at $121,000 without destination charge, the Corvette ZR1 is the most expensive nameplate in the General Motors catalog at the present moment. For the sake of comparison, the Cadillac Escalade 4WD Platinum is priced at just under $100,000.
It’s no wonder Chevrolet calls the Corvette ZR1 a supercar instead of America’s sports car. After all, no other road-going car from the General Motors lineup can brag with 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet of torque. But even though the ultimate ‘Vette enjoys the status of king of the hill, the ZR1 has a small problem.
At the track day where the media got a taste of some pre-production models, General Motors employees noticed that the car’s sensing and diagnostic module could fail under hard braking and sustained acceleration. The automaker’s engineers reported the problem on May 3rd, 2018, and following an internal investigation, Chevrolet decided to recall 498 examples of the supercharged V8-engined brawler from Bowling Green, Kentucky.
If the SDM enters the fault state triggered by the forces of track driving, the module won’t be able to sense a crash, thus failing to deploy the airbags. Dealers were notified of the problem on May 31st, and starting June 29th, owners are to be notified as well. Being a software-related issue, the fix comes down to a simple re-flash.
In the meantime, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Chevrolet’s U.S. website offer customers a search-by-VIN tool to see whether their beloved Corvette ZR1 is involved in the recall. The company estimates that 1 percent of the vehicles could have the sensing and diagnostic module-related glitch.
Instead of an ending note, the Corvette ZR1 isn’t the only General Motors product affected by this issue. Earlier this month, GMC announced that 88,129 examples of the Terrain are being called back over the SDM. The affected population of SUVs includes models manufactured from March 14th, 2017 to May 22nd, 2018 at the San Luis Potosi assembly plant in Mexico.
At the track day where the media got a taste of some pre-production models, General Motors employees noticed that the car’s sensing and diagnostic module could fail under hard braking and sustained acceleration. The automaker’s engineers reported the problem on May 3rd, 2018, and following an internal investigation, Chevrolet decided to recall 498 examples of the supercharged V8-engined brawler from Bowling Green, Kentucky.
If the SDM enters the fault state triggered by the forces of track driving, the module won’t be able to sense a crash, thus failing to deploy the airbags. Dealers were notified of the problem on May 31st, and starting June 29th, owners are to be notified as well. Being a software-related issue, the fix comes down to a simple re-flash.
In the meantime, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Chevrolet’s U.S. website offer customers a search-by-VIN tool to see whether their beloved Corvette ZR1 is involved in the recall. The company estimates that 1 percent of the vehicles could have the sensing and diagnostic module-related glitch.
Instead of an ending note, the Corvette ZR1 isn’t the only General Motors product affected by this issue. Earlier this month, GMC announced that 88,129 examples of the Terrain are being called back over the SDM. The affected population of SUVs includes models manufactured from March 14th, 2017 to May 22nd, 2018 at the San Luis Potosi assembly plant in Mexico.