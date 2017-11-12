2019 Chevy Corvette ZR1 Unveiled in Dubai With 755 HP

While we did expect to see the all-new Corvette ZR1 this month, the Dubai Motor Show
would have been the last place to look. Still, the new king of 'Vettes makes 755 HP, more than an Aventador, McLaren 720S and most of the other exotics we know and love.
Let's start with the core of the project, which is the LT5 V8 engine. The supercharged 6.2-liter makes 755 horsepower at 6,300rpm and peak torque of 715 lb-ft (969 Nm) at 4,400rpm. It can be paired with either a seven-speed manual or an optional eight-speed automatic transmission, a first for the ZR1.
Chevy hasn't given us any specific performance numbers, but it did confirm that the new ZR1 achieves speeds in excess of 210 mph (337 km/h). To add so much power to the V8, General Motors has also developed its first dual fuel injection system.
But there's more to this supercar killer than just a bucketload of power. As we've seen in the multitude of spy videos from the Nurburgring
, there are two aero packages available for the ZR1.
First, there's the Low Wing option that enables the highest top speed while generating 70% more downforce than a standard Z06. Optionally, you could go for the ZTK Performance Package that draws more downforce from a larger trunk wing and an adjustable front splitter. Together, they push the car with up to 950 lbs (430 lbs) of downforce. Making the most of that aero, the ZTK also features Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 summer tires, stiffer roll bars and re-tuned Magnetic Ride Control.
Did we mention the aero is carbon fiber? So is the carbon-fiber “halo” hood. There's a bit of the stuff inside, on the steering wheel, seats and dashboard. The ZR1 also boasts ventilated Nappa leather and a Bose steering wheel.
Like oranges? Then you'll love the Sebring Orange Design Package, which includes body paint, brake calipers, seat stitching and seat belts.