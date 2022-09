Chevrolet Camaro Rapid Blue Edition Is a Japan-Only Affair, Gives Off Superhero Vibes

Pricing starts at 6,600,000 yen ($46,000) and first deliveries are expected to commence in December of this year. Interested parties should also know that the so-called ‘Camaro Beast Driving Fair’ will be held in conjunction with the car’s release, and they’ve even come up with a cool superhero-like mascot for the event.The guy is wearing a blue suit with little wheels as accessories, a blue mask inspired by the front fascia of the Camaro, and a golden bowtie badge on his chest. It's like if Chelsea FC were sponsored by Chevrolet.Anyway, the Camaro Rapid Blue Edition is based on the LT RS specification and comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, a blue exterior (with complementary black rally stripes), ceramic white leather upholstery for the interior and five dual-spoke 20-inch wheels.Buyers won’t be able to test drive this limited-edition model, but once they pre-order the car, they will receive an original Camaro tote bag, which may or may not contain some goodies inside. Those who insist on a test drive will still be able to sample a “regular” Camaro during the fair.In terms of performance, that 2.0T engine is good for 275 horsepower (278 ps) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, sending every ounce of juice to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.If you’re looking to purchase a somewhat similar specification in the United States, you can do so for as little as $30,000 by opting for the entry-level Coupe 1LS model with the 2.0T engine, 8-speed automatic, a Rapid Blue exterior ($395) and black rally stripes ($470).