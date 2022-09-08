Chevrolet Camaro Rapid Blue Edition Is a Japan-Only Affair, Gives Off Superhero Vibes

If anything, Japan loves its superheroes. The bolder and louder, the better. With that in mind, GM decided to unveil a limited-edition variant of the Chevrolet Camaro, dubbed the Rapid Blue Edition. The carmaker will build just 20 units, available at authorized Chevy dealers nationwide – as long as that nation is Japan. This won’t go on sale anywhere else.
Pricing starts at 6,600,000 yen ($46,000) and first deliveries are expected to commence in December of this year. Interested parties should also know that the so-called ‘Camaro Beast Driving Fair’ will be held in conjunction with the car’s release, and they’ve even come up with a cool superhero-like mascot for the event.
The guy is wearing a blue suit with little wheels as accessories, a blue mask inspired by the front fascia of the Camaro, and a golden bowtie badge on his chest. It's like if Chelsea FC were sponsored by Chevrolet.
Anyway, the Camaro Rapid Blue Edition is based on the LT RS specification and comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine, a blue exterior (with complementary black rally stripes), ceramic white leather upholstery for the interior and five dual-spoke 20-inch wheels.
Buyers won’t be able to test drive this limited-edition model, but once they pre-order the car, they will receive an original Camaro tote bag, which may or may not contain some goodies inside. Those who insist on a test drive will still be able to sample a “regular” Camaro during the fair.
In terms of performance, that 2.0T engine is good for 275 horsepower (278 ps) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, sending every ounce of juice to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.
If you’re looking to purchase a somewhat similar specification in the United States, you can do so for as little as $30,000 by opting for the entry-level Coupe 1LS model with the 2.0T engine, 8-speed automatic, a Rapid Blue exterior ($395) and black rally stripes ($470).
