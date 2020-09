This digital build takes two aspects that made the first-gen Camaro even more appealing and dials them to eleven. For starters, the project is built on the 1969 Camaro - this is the Z28, an all-round performance package linked to the SCCA Trans-Am racing series, whose motivation comes from a 302 V8 rated at 290 hp, albeit with dyno tests performend back in the day showing an output that sat close to 400 horses .Regardless, the said model year saw the pony/muscle car receiving a major exterior overhaul, with one of the distinctive updates involving the extra-muscular fenders.Well, Yasid Oozeear, the digital artist who is behind the stunt, decided to take those fenders one step further, seeking inspiration in the styling cues of the C2 and even the C3 Corvette Another important visual development for the first-gen Camaro, albeit one that was present before the said revamp, comes from the RS appearance package and its concealed headlights. And while this digital adventure doesn't sport that package, it keeps the big, round "standard" headlights mostly hidden by... placing a side-to-side LED strip above them.And, at least to these eyes, the futuristic addition fits the virtual build. The same cand be said about the LEDs inside the classic taillights, with these complementing the mostly-stock design of the rear end.Of course, the air suspension-delivered stance of the Chevy, as well as those fat-lipped five-spoke wheels, also deserve credit for the dramatic appearance transformation.P.S.: Rumor has it that those side-mounted exhaust pipes can be used for drag racing road surface prepping when the said suspension is in its lowest setting and the V8 under the hood is allowed to do its thing...