Check Out Ronald Acuna Jr.'s New BMW X6 M Competition, It Has His Initials All Over It

Customizing a car means that there are fewer chances that someone else will have another model exactly like yours. But, for good measure, Ronald Acuña Jr.’s new BMW X6 M Competition also features his initials all over it.
Acuña, whose full name is Ronald José Acuña Blanco Jr., made his debut in the Major League Baseball in 2018, winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award. The Venezuelan currently plays as an outfielder for the Atlanta Braves.
It looks like it’s prime time for the Atlanta Braves to debut new cars, as both Acuña and Marcell Ozuna have recently flaunted their new rides. While Ozuna opted for a custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a color-changing wrap, Acuña went for a BMW X6 M Competition.
The two-time All-Star winner’s bespoke SUV comes in a two-tone bright yellow and black paint job, with a blacked-out grille and wheels. It has also been customized to bear his initials all over it, giving Braves fans a chance to spot their favorite outfielder whenever he rolls around in it in Atlanta, Georgia. However, word is the star didn’t buy it to flaunt it in the U.S. and plans to ship it back to his home country of Venezuela.
Having his initials and jersey number, RA13, all over the exterior was his business partner Nick Drbal’s idea, TMZ reports: "Ronald and I wanted to brand his logo in a unique and personal way. The best way we envisioned this was for his own city to be able to identify who was inside, based on what was outside on the car."
The same RA13 logo is also stitched on the headrests for a special touch, and the cabin boasts black leather and carbon fiber accents.
There's no word whether the engine also received an update. The X6 M with the Competition Package is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 twin-turbocharged engine, cranking out 616 horsepower (625 ps) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque. The SUV can rocket to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.8 seconds and all the way to 155 mph (250 kph). All of these features come with a starting price around $120,000 MSRP, but, according to the same website, Ronald Acuña Jr. splashed around $175k for his bespoke ride.
Besides his new SUV, Acuña also owns a Lamborghini Urus with a gold wrap, which you can also see in the video attached below, following the BMW around.
