Skoda Expands Cable Harness Production Amid Russo-Ukrainian War

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hasn’t only exacerbated oil prices worldwide. The second-largest country in Europe is thoroughly specialized in automotive-grade cable harnesses, a segment that’s been tremendously affected by the ongoing war, which is nearing 100 days since the start of the invasion.
Skoda, for example, had to suspend production of the Enyaq iV all-electric utility vehicle for eight weeks due to a shortage of harnesses. Given these circumstances, the Czech automaker decided to expand cable harness production with the help of PEKM Kabeltechnik and a few other OEMs.
The aforementioned supplier has managed to relocate a part of its cable harness production to Mlada Boleslav in the Czech Republic, officially called Czechia by the European Union and multiple other organizations.
PEKM assembled the production equipment in halls provided by Skoda. The Czech facilities are staffed by 35 women who previously worked at the Lviv plant in Ukraine. As to what models benefit the cable harnesses manufactured in the Czech Republic, the list starts with the Karoq and Kodiaq SUVs. The Octavia and Superb sedans also received Czech-built harnesses.
Further down south, Kromberg & Schubert has struck a deal with Skoda for additional capacity at the Moroccan plant in Kenitra. The aforementioned supplier has also increased production output at its Zhytomyr plant in Ukraine. Moving forward, the Czech automaker is going to duplicate the production of high-voltage cable harnesses for battery-electric vehicles.
From the end of June, these components will be manufactured in Romania. Production from the Ukrainian plant in Khmelnyskyj will be duplicated as well in September. Last, but certainly not least, cable harnesses for the Octavia and Superb will be produced in the Moroccan city of Tangier.
“We have been working very closely with our partners over the past few weeks to minimize the impact of the war in Ukraine on the supply of cable harnesses,” said Karsten Schnake, board member for purchasing. “With great dedication, we managed to resume production in Ukraine within a short period and also significantly increase manufacturing capacities.”
