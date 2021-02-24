Cheap, Rotting 1943 Dodge WC Series Truck Had It Rough, Still Runs

If you’re in the market for a vehicle to form the basis of a summer restoration project, one that likely no one else is considering this year, then the 1943 Dodge truck we have here might just be the thing.
First, let's address the elephant in the room. Officially, this truck is titled in its listing on Hemmings as a 1943 Dodge Power Wagon, based on the truck’s 1963 title. But, historically, Power Wagons didn’t come to be until after the end of the Second World War, being derived from the carmaker’s highly successful WC series that served the military so well on the world’s battlefields and elsewhere.
So, we’re actually faced with a 1943 WC that has been in the same family for the past six decades or so but was not even once considered for a restoration or custom job. The only thing that’s different from its original configuration is the electrical system, which has been converted to 12 volts.
Deformed by more or less severe dents all over the place, the truck has what appears to be the original cab, a bed at the rear complete with rotten wood, and such a spartan and degraded interior that it begs to be saved.
Despite this thing's disconcerting looks, we’re told the 230ci (3.8-liter) engine under the hood is still up and running and fires up every time. There’s even an overhead crane attached to the front of the thing, operated by means of a PTO winch, but we’re not told if it still works.
As said, the truck is listed for sale on Hemmings, with the highest bid now standing at $2,500 and the reserve already met. At the time of writing, there are under nine hours left to bid, so probably not much will change when it comes to the price it is going to sell for.
