Chausson X550 Gracefully Crams Motorhome Features in the Space of a Camper Van

People usually love great camper conversions that strive to deliver the absolute best features. And French motorhome expert Chausson wants to strike the proper balance with its X550 model that “is neither a van nor a motorhome.” Of course, everyone seeks to invent a new generation of vehicles from time to time. Many strive, few deliver.
But we feel that Chausson is on to something, although even the company struggles to classify its creation correctly. For us, this Fiat Ducato camper seems to strike the proper chord when it comes to featuring all the amenities one would expect in a huge RV. It’s even more astonishing to see them packed in a rather compact footprint.
After all, the vehicle is properly small for such a conversion, coming in at just a little over 19 feet (5.99 meters) in length and 6.9 feet (2.1 meters) wide. According to the manufacturer, it should still be capable of “combining the agility of a van with low profile comfort.” As such, it seeks to present itself as being properly compact on the outside and decidedly spacious inside.
Speaking of the interior, it can accommodate up to five people with a large dining area, while eating and sleeping are also on the menu thanks to the well-packed kitchen area or the fold-out and drop-down beds. In the rear, there’s also a full bathroom and shower cabin with a proper toilet, drop-down sink, and right outside, the big wardrobe provides easy access to all of the family’s garments.
By the way, Chausson is offering the X550 as a first edition model with Exclusive Line accessories. Those include perks such as a flyscreen door, full LED lighting, wraparound cab blinds, 16-inch alloy wheels, and LED daylight running lights, among other things. And it’s also getting where it needs to without being slow as a snail, as the Fiat Ducato powertrain provides a sensible power level thanks to its 140-horsepower engine.
