2021 VW Polo Introduces Advanced Digital Cockpit and Infotainment System Options

In an era where digital features are becoming almost as important as technical features, Volkswagen wanted to introduce a Polo version that really takes information and connectivity features to the next level. Starting with a digital cockpit and infotainment system that are included in the basic version, additional interesting functions are available for the different trim configurations. 7 photos



The standard configuration also features We Connect with unlimited activation, which allows the driver to access important information (like if the car was locked), from outside the car, via smartphone.



Those who opt for the next trim level (Polo Life), can integrate the native smartphone



Both the Style and R-Line trim levels feature the Ready 2 Discover infotainment system as standard. For the first time, App-Connect is available as a wireless version (no more need for USB-C), and the We Connect Plus services can include Internet streaming, Internet radio and a Wi-Fi hotspot. Plus, with the Ready 2 Discover version of the infotainment system, drivers can activate several features on demand, including navigation, traffic information and online route calculation.



A cool new feature is the Dynamic Road Sign Display that shows current road signs in real time, thanks to the integrated camera. This comes with the Discover Media and Discover Pro navigations systems that are optional extras.



