Charming Triumph Bonneville T100 Vaelica Sits on Springer Forks and Lenticular Wheels

Wild aesthetics are the name of the game here, no doubt, but Vaelica also retains a good deal of practicality.
If you’re familiar with the superb custom Triumphs built by Tamarit Motorcycles, then you know these folks aren’t afraid of experimenting with different styles. Rugged scramblers, stylish cafe racers, and exquisite one-offs that look like a million bucks are all part of the menu, so there’s definitely no shortage of diversity throughout the firm’s portfolio.
What you’re seeing in this article’s photo gallery is the 116th specimen built by this Elche-based outfit since 2015, and it’s been dubbed Vaelica. The project’s basis was a carbureted Triumph Bonneville T100, which went on to gain an abundance of tasteful mods as Tamarit’s transformation unfolded. Without further ado, we’ll kick things off by inspecting the bike’s front end.
There’s a gyroscopic LED headlight taking pride of place center-stage, but the piece that really catches our attention is the snazzy bikini fairing which surrounds it. Fabricated from scratch by Tamarit’s experts, this module comes with a yellow-tinted windshield made of polymethyl methacrylate (or PMMA, for short), and the whole ordeal oozes cafe racer flair.
Gone are the Bonneville’s standard forks, making room for a vintage-looking springer setup and an all-new front fender manufactured in-house. The guys wanted to stretch the creature’s wheelbase out a little, so they extended its swingarm and installed a premium pair of aftermarket shocks. Up top, these bad boys connect to a shortened subframe with flush-mounted LED lighting.
We spot a bespoke solo saddle resting on the modified rear framework, with the upholstery making its way onto the gas tank. Speaking of Vaelica’s fuel chamber, this part remains stock but is now adorned with brass-plated Tamarit badges instead of the original Tamarit emblems. Low down in the unsprung sector, you’ll notice a couple of lenticular hoops that look seriously rad.
Their rims are cloaked in Continental rubber, and the rear wheel is spun by a gold drive chain whose upper section is encased in a CNC-machined guard. Attached to the specimen’s lengthened swingarm is a skeletal license plate bracket that keeps things looking nice and clean.
The cockpit area is home to a myriad of Motogadget goodies, such as bar-end mirrors and blinkers, elegant grips, and a digital dial mounted directly on the fuel tank. Moreover, there’s a shiny sump guard encasing the parallel-twin motor’s underside, while the exhaust gases are expelled via two-into-one Zard pipework.
A discrete rear fender was added to ensure Vaelica stays within road-legal parameters, and the final touch comes in the form of a blacked-out paint job accompanied by brass and chrome plating galore. The project was completed by Tamarit sometime last year, though the cost of it all has not been publicly disclosed. Regardless of that aspect, this restyled Bonnie is an absolute showstopper!
