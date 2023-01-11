Carroll Shelby’s 100th Anniversary Celebrated in the UK With 775-HP Sports Pickup

One hundred years ago, on January 11th of 1923, the one and only Carroll Shelby was born in Leesburg, Texas. One century later, British luxury and performance car dealership Clive Sutton celebrates the iconic gentleman with a 775-horsepower pickup that bears the late entrepreneur’s name.
Clive Sutton has imported Shelby American vehicles for a little over 15 years now. The only official distributor of Shelby American vehicles in the United Kingdom is charging £139,950 plus VAT for the single-cabbed Super Snake Sport and £157,950 for the double-cabbed Super Snake.
That means $169,515 and $191,320 at current exchange rates, and that’s only the starting price. In the Super Snake’s case, prospective customers are offered an on-road version of the double-cab truck for £159,950 or $193,750 at current exchange rates. There’s no denying that’s a lot of money, but on the other hand, it’s a Shelby-branded truck with 775 horsepower on tap, coming courtesy of a supercharged V8 powerplant.
The 775-hp version of the Super Snake Sport is currently listed at $98,690 on Shelby American’s website, including the donor XLT 4x4 Ford F-150 on which it’s based. The blower on top of the 5.0-liter Coyote is joined by a performance air intake with a high-flow air filter, an oversized carbon-fiber air intake tube, a billet throttle body, performance aluminum heat exchanger, high-flow fuel injectors, and a Borla performance exhaust.
Polished exhaust tips are included, along with Ridetech/Fox adjustable coilovers and shocks, upper control arms, rear tractions bars, and a rear sway bar. The torquey truck is backed up by a three-year limited warranty, and the advertised output ratings are only possible with 93-octane fuel.
In terms of exterior upgrades, the redesigned hood, front grille, and front bumper cover with air-managed intake vents are hard to miss. A four-piece ground effects kit is also featured, and it’s joined by a Shelby front splitter, 22-inch chrome alloys, fender flares, front fender vents, as well as Le Mans-style stripes. In this case, black stripes over blue paintwork for the single-cabbed Sport and gray over black for the four-door pickup.
The off-road specification of the Shelby Super Snake includes a BDS lift kit matched with Fox-supplied goodies. 35-inch tires from BFGoodrich pretty much complete the picture, although we’ve missed something. More specifically, the interior is unmistakably Shelby in its own right.
From the billet racing pedals to the embroidered headrests and Super Snake badge on the center console’s lid, there’s a lot to like in there. Carbon-fiber trim pieces are included, along with two-tone leather upholstery, a numbered plaque on the dash, and one for the engine bay.
“As the UK’s official Shelby distributor, we plan to spend all year celebrating the 100th birthday of Carroll Shelby. What a way to start this special year with a big, powerful American truck,” said Clive Sutton, the founder and chief executive officer of the London-based dealership.
