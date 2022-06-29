House Featured in Christian Bale and Matt Damon’s Ford v. Ferrari Sells in Record Time

Usually, celebrity-endorsed products end up selling faster than the ones that are not attached to a famous name. This house that served as a filming location for Christian Bale and Matt Damon’s Ford v. Ferrari is proof.
The 2019 Ford v. Ferrari movie, directed by James Mangold, focuses on Ken Miles and automotive designer Carroll Shelby teaming up to create an elite GT sports car for Ford to beat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. The movie, which is based on a true story, earned a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.
Production designer François Audouy had to re-create all the famed spots in the movie, including the Michigan’s Ford World Headquarters, the Ferrari factory in Maranello, Italy, Florida’s Daytona International Speedway, and the Le Mans racetrack. All within the confines of Southern California. There were a couple of sites in Georgia used, and a brief scene filmed on location in France.
But there was an even bigger challenge: “The most complicated physical location was the neighborhood garage where racer Miles tries to make a living between races, fixing other people’s cars. Mangold insisted that the garage be physically right across the street from the little bungalow where Miles lives with his wife and son — so that, literally, Miles can see his house from the shop, and his wife can see him working from her front porch,” the designer told LA Times.
They found the perfect house located at 6311 Meridian St., Los Angeles, California: a 1909 bungalow. This year, the same house hit the market in mid-May at $1.25 million and it’s already under contract, entering escrow merely 28 days later.
The charming house has 1,574 square feet (146 sq m) and spreads over two stories, offering three bedrooms and two bathrooms, an oversized kitchen, a living room, a dining room, and a breakfast nook. The converted attic adds an extra 275 sq ft (25.5 sq m) of space divided into two rooms that can be used for office space. It has one parking spot in the garage, with a total parking of five cars.
Ryan Sypek and Tristan Fong of Compass represented the listing.
Production designer François Audouy had to re-create all the famed spots in the movie, including the Michigan’s Ford World Headquarters, the Ferrari factory in Maranello, Italy, Florida’s Daytona International Speedway, and the Le Mans racetrack. All within the confines of Southern California. There were a couple of sites in Georgia used, and a brief scene filmed on location in France.
But there was an even bigger challenge: “The most complicated physical location was the neighborhood garage where racer Miles tries to make a living between races, fixing other people’s cars. Mangold insisted that the garage be physically right across the street from the little bungalow where Miles lives with his wife and son — so that, literally, Miles can see his house from the shop, and his wife can see him working from her front porch,” the designer told LA Times.
They found the perfect house located at 6311 Meridian St., Los Angeles, California: a 1909 bungalow. This year, the same house hit the market in mid-May at $1.25 million and it’s already under contract, entering escrow merely 28 days later.
The charming house has 1,574 square feet (146 sq m) and spreads over two stories, offering three bedrooms and two bathrooms, an oversized kitchen, a living room, a dining room, and a breakfast nook. The converted attic adds an extra 275 sq ft (25.5 sq m) of space divided into two rooms that can be used for office space. It has one parking spot in the garage, with a total parking of five cars.
Ryan Sypek and Tristan Fong of Compass represented the listing.