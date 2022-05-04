Carport Surprise: Sleeping 1965 Mustang Convertible Hides 4-Barrel Muscle Under the Hood

The model year 1965 brought several changes to the Mustang, including in the engine lineup, as Ford dropped some units and introduced new ones to make its pony even more appealing to customers in the States.
The 170 (2.8-liter) six-cylinder was therefore replaced by a 200 (3.3-liter) unit, while the 260 (4.3-liter) small-block V8 was abandoned and therefore remained exclusive to the 1964 1/2 Mustang.
This Mustang was born as an A-code example, so it was fitted with a 289 (4.7-liter) 4-barrel engine developing 225 horsepower. The good news is the same engine is still in the car, still paired with an automatic transmission, yet the owner claims it’s going to need a full rebuild.
The reason isn’t necessarily difficult to decrypt. This Mustang looks like it’s been sitting for a very long time under what seems to be some sort of carport, and of course, the engine fell victim to the many years of sleeping.
Unfortunately, such a long time on the side of the road typically translates to some metal problems as well, yet eBay seller hotrod651 claims several fixes have already been made. The car now comes with new rear quarters, floors, front aprons, and so on, but additional rust repairs are still going to be required.
Based exclusively on the provided photos, this 1965 Mustang convertible looks doable, but of course, every potential buyer should go check it out in person to determine its current condition more accurately. Given the engine is still there, it could make for a very neat all-original Mustang, though it goes without saying such a project wouldn’t be easy by any means.
On the other hand, it looks like many people are willing to give this Mustang a second chance, with the bidding already underway on eBay. The top bid is $7,200, and given it’s a no-reserve auction, the car will certainly have a new owner in 4 days when the digital fight comes to an end.
