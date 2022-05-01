Ford Mustang Is the Latest Victim of the Chip Shortage

More and more carmakers seem to believe that the global chip crisis will ease off in the second half of the year, but until this happens, they just continue to struggle with the super-constrained inventory causing disruptions in their daily operations.
One of the latest to feel the wrath of the chip crunch is none other than American giant Ford, as the company has confirmed another measure supposed to help deal with the chip supply problems.
The production at the Flat Rock plant will be suspended for two days next week, and of course, the one to blame is the lack of chips. Ford doesn’t have enough chips to install on the vehicles it makes, so it decided to idle the production lines until the semiconductor supply recovers to a level allowing for the manufacturing to run at normal speed.
Unfortunately, Flat Rock is the place where the Mustang comes to be, so Ford’s superstar is the latest big name to become a victim of the chip shortage.
Of course, after more than two years of struggle, this isn’t the first time when the Mustang has been impacted by the parent company’s strategy of dealing with the chip crunch.
Back in January, Ford suspended the production at Flat Rock for one full week, while in March, the company announced another temporary idling of the same facility. Every time, the chip inventory problems were the culprit for the production adjustments.
At this point, however, the temporary halt seems to come down to just two days, so at some level, even Ford is rather optimistic that its chip inventory would improve rather fast.
The American carmaker is one of the companies that expect the semiconductor crisis to show some signs of recovery towards the end of the year.
However, tech industry giants, including Intel, have warned that the supply issues could continue not only in 2023 but also in 2024, this time due to the lack of manufacturing equipment required for the production of chips.
