Carbon Fiber-roofed Abarth 124 GT Shows Up In Geneva With 1.4 Turbo Engine

When it comes down to small roadsters such as the MX-5
and 124, the secret is low weight and chuckability. But even to the unenthusiastic driver, such a vehicle is a breath of fresh air – literally – because it takes less than five seconds to drop the top to enjoy the sun’s warmth, wind in your hand, and the eager four-cylinder engine.
In production since 2015, the 124 Spider took to the 88th Geneva Motor Show
to brag with a special edition. Combining the aesthetic values of a coupe and roadster into one cohesive package, the Abarth 124 GT boasts a roof made of carbon fiber. As a matter of fact, it’s the sole model in the class that comes with such a feature.
Designed to fit over the easy-to-operate manual soft top, the lightweight hard top tips the scale at 16 kilograms (35 pounds). The carbon fiber
theme carries on to the door mirrors, which can also be had in red. Exclusive contents of the 124 GT special edition further include the OZ Ultra-Light alloy wheels, which are just around three kilos lighter than the 17-inch aluminum wheels that come as standard.
For those who don’t wish to be dazzled by the sun, Abarth
is much obliged to charge you extra for the matte black-finished hood treatment. And speaking of the hood, the 1.4-liter MultiAir turbo develops 170 horsepower and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) at maximum potential, translating to 6.8 seconds to 100 km/h.
In keeping with the spirit of Abarth and the nature of a driver’s car, the 124 GT
can be had with a six-speed manual (standard) or the Sports Sequential Esseesse transmission (optional). The finishing touch is the Record Monza exhaust with dual mode, which makes the 1.4-liter sound satisfying no matter the rev range.