autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Carbon Fiber-roofed Abarth 124 GT Shows Up In Geneva With 1.4 Turbo Engine

8 Mar 2018, 8:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
An MX-5 with more forced induction. A Fiat that doesn’t break as often as other Fiat models. Fiata. Whatever you want to call it, the 124 Spider is a nice car for people who want to break the norm. And in Abarth specification, it’s even more exciting to drive.
12 photos
Abarth 124 GT live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAbarth 124 GT live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAbarth 124 GT live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAbarth 124 GT live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAbarth 124 GT live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAbarth 124 GT live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAbarth 124 GT live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAbarth 124 GT live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAbarth 124 GT live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAbarth 124 GT live at 2018 Geneva Motor ShowAbarth 124 GT live at 2018 Geneva Motor Show
When it comes down to small roadsters such as the MX-5 and 124, the secret is low weight and chuckability. But even to the unenthusiastic driver, such a vehicle is a breath of fresh air – literally – because it takes less than five seconds to drop the top to enjoy the sun’s warmth, wind in your hand, and the eager four-cylinder engine.

In production since 2015, the 124 Spider took to the 88th Geneva Motor Show to brag with a special edition. Combining the aesthetic values of a coupe and roadster into one cohesive package, the Abarth 124 GT boasts a roof made of carbon fiber. As a matter of fact, it’s the sole model in the class that comes with such a feature.

Designed to fit over the easy-to-operate manual soft top, the lightweight hard top tips the scale at 16 kilograms (35 pounds). The carbon fiber theme carries on to the door mirrors, which can also be had in red. Exclusive contents of the 124 GT special edition further include the OZ Ultra-Light alloy wheels, which are just around three kilos lighter than the 17-inch aluminum wheels that come as standard.

For those who don’t wish to be dazzled by the sun, Abarth is much obliged to charge you extra for the matte black-finished hood treatment. And speaking of the hood, the 1.4-liter MultiAir turbo develops 170 horsepower and 250 Nm (184 pound-feet) at maximum potential, translating to 6.8 seconds to 100 km/h.

In keeping with the spirit of Abarth and the nature of a driver’s car, the 124 GT can be had with a six-speed manual (standard) or the Sports Sequential Esseesse transmission (optional). The finishing touch is the Record Monza exhaust with dual mode, which makes the 1.4-liter sound satisfying no matter the rev range.
Abarth 124 GT 2018 Geneva Motor Show Fiat sports car Abarth Roadster
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
The Immortal ICE King Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Autonomous Driving Levels Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
FIAT models:
FIAT 500LFIAT 500L Small MPVFIAT Panda City CrossFIAT Panda City Cross CompactFIAT 124 Abarth SpiderFIAT 124 Abarth Spider Roadster & ConvertibleFIAT 124 SpiderFIAT 124 Spider Roadster & ConvertibleFIAT 595C AbarthFIAT 595C Abarth MiniAll FIAT models  