Amateur Fiat 500e Review Mistakes the EV for a Sporty "Abarth" Model

It just goes to show you what a few modified body panels and a some added badges can do to the way you interpret a car. The Fiat 500e is no slouch, but with its 111 hp electric motor, it's not pocket rocket either.





Bjørn Nyland certainly fell for it. Bjørn is a Tesla enthusiast who, for a while, held



He's not that good at judging cars, though. When you've only driven a few in your lifetime, a switch from something like the Model X to a tiny vehicle such as the



And that's precisely what happened to Bjørn. Plucked out of the comfort of the SUV and planted into the hard-riding Fiat, he was wrongly given the impression he was in a sports car with electric propulsion. In reality, unless there was something other than the stock Fiat 500e motor under the hood, the car only had 111 hp. And while the 500 is a fairly light car, 111 hp still isn't enough to qualify it as sporty.



Bjørn shows his lack of experience once again by failing to find a better comparison for the 500e than the



His conclusion is that the Fiat 500e is very good for city driving, but unless the urban area where you live has winding roads and a very lenient police force, then the added "Abarth" part is completely wasted due to the very short range provided by the battery pack that will indeed confine you to the boundaries of the city.



Watch the full review here:



