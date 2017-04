The event is held in the fall of every other year, as it alternates with the Paris Motor Show. Its organizers, Germany’s industry association - VDA, have confirmed that several car makers have told them that they will not join this edition of their show.Some of the brands that are rumored to skip the event have already confirmed the news, while others refused to provide official positions on the matter. Peugeot and Nissan have already confirmed that their products will not be seen at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. In the case of the brand from Sochaux, its representatives explained that participating in such shows will not happen ”out of habit,” and that company executives are reevaluating the return on investment in their presence at motor shows.Instead of renting a stand at this year’s Frankfurt event, Peugeot and DS will invest in social media and other forms of web advertising. Citroen will be present to support a product launch, officials have told Automotive News Nissan’s representatives have also confirmed that they will skip the 2017 IAA after an internal review of the company’s show strategy. The Japanese brand will focus on events that will broaden its “reach and appeal among influencers and wider consumers.” Those words make us think about an increased implication in social media and web advertising.Automobilwoche informs that Mitsubishi and Volvo will also skip the Frankfurt event, while Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ representatives have declined to comment the rumors that announced that the conglomerate would not be present at the IAA.If the rumors regarding FCA skipping the Frankfurt event , as insiders claim, the Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, and Alfa Romeo brands will not be present at the exhibition.The same is expected regarding Infiniti, Nissan’s premium division. Tech companies like Sony, Qualcomm, and IBM might get their exhibition spaces as they mark their first presence at the event.