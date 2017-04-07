autoevolution

2017 Energica Models Getting Updated for More Power

 
7 Apr 2017, 11:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Italian electric motorcycle manufacturer Energica announced it updated its Ego and Eva models. They got Euro 4 homologation and now come with more power on tap.
The Energica Ego electric sportbike now offers a higher power output of 145 hp, compared to the previous 136 hp version. On the other hand, the Energica Eva streetfighter now boasts with 108 hp, compared to the 2016 model which put out 95 hp.

In more electric-related terms, the maximum power of the Ego is now reaching 107 kW (constant maximum power at 6.000 rpm), while Eva has now 80 kW (constant maximum power at 6.000 rpm). The value of the maximum torque is increasing too: for the Ego it goes from 195 to 200 Nm, while for Eva it goes from 170 to 180 Nm.

Energica MY 2017 models are already available through the official sales network. Prices remain the same as in 2016 Until June 30th, the 2017 model year can be purchased with the “VP – Value Promotion” formula, which gives you the possibility to choose between these options:(

You can get a trade-in value plus bonus reward of € 6.000 on the purchase of a new Energica motorcycle within 24 months from customer’s vehicle delivery date or an extended term battery warranty (the limited warranty on customer’s vehicle battery will be extended to 5 years or km 100.000 instead of the normal duration of 3 years or km 50.000.)

Also, with the Euro 4 homologation, the new Energica models will now come with OBD diagnostics port, and, according to European regulations, the electric motorcycles will have a standard software that will communicate with universal diagnostics tools.

This way, any workshop will be able to access the data and make any necessary repairs.

Both models start at €25,400, and each comes in three color setups along with a handful of optional features, like different seats, handlebar ends, Ohlins suspensions, OZ aluminum rims or a sport map.
energica EVA EGO electric motorcycle bike tech bike industry
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78