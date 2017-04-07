2017 Energica Models Getting Updated for More Power

Italian electric motorcycle manufacturer Energica announced it updated its Ego and Eva models. They got Euro 4 homologation and now come with more power on tap.





Both models start at €25,400, and each comes in three color setups along with a handful of optional features, like different seats, handlebar ends, Ohlins suspensions, OZ aluminum rims or a sport map. The Energica Ego electric sportbike now offers a higher power output of 145 hp, compared to the previous 136 hp version. On the other hand, the Energica Eva streetfighter now boasts with 108 hp, compared to the 2016 model which put out 95 hp.In more electric-related terms, the maximum power of the Ego is now reaching 107 kW (constant maximum power at 6.000 rpm), while Eva has now 80 kW (constant maximum power at 6.000 rpm). The value of the maximum torque is increasing too: for the Ego it goes from 195 to 200 Nm, while for Eva it goes from 170 to 180 Nm.Energica MY 2017 models are already available through the official sales network. Prices remain the same as in 2016 Until June 30th, the 2017 model year can be purchased with the “VP – Value Promotion” formula, which gives you the possibility to choose between these options:(You can get a trade-in value plus bonus reward of € 6.000 on the purchase of a new Energica motorcycle within 24 months from customer’s vehicle delivery date or an extended term battery warranty (the limited warranty on customer’s vehicle battery will be extended to 5 years or km 100.000 instead of the normal duration of 3 years or km 50.000.)Also, with the Euro 4 homologation, the new Energica models will now come with OBD diagnostics port, and, according to European regulations, the electric motorcycles will have a standard software that will communicate with universal diagnostics tools.This way, any workshop will be able to access the data and make any necessary repairs.Both models start at €25,400, and each comes in three color setups along with a handful of optional features, like different seats, handlebar ends, Ohlins suspensions, OZ aluminum rims or a sport map.