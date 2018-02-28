Fiat Reveals Abarth 124 GT With Carbon Fiber Roof Ahead of Geneva

The Fiat 124 Spider is a re-bodied version of the Mazda MX-5, and Abarth makes a hot version of that. Obviously, it's got the folding fabric roof just like the Japanese mode, but now there's a hardtop version called the Abarth 124 GT.

4 photos



Remember when it was cool to have a Honda S2000 with a hardtop? Remember when the plebs installed fiberglass rooves on the Porsche Boxster to have a cheaper 911? The Member Berries remember!



As usual with any Fiat debut, there are lots of boring little details. For example, the 124 GT is finished in a new shade called "Alpi Orientali Grey." The mirror caps and front fascia receive a gunmetal grey finish, while the 17-inch OZ Ultra-Light alloy rims are black, weighing 3kg less than standard.



Matte black bonnet treatment is available on demand, a hint to the classic Abarth 124 Rally on which this setup was installed to prevent the driver from being dazzled by the sun. Taking cues from Mopar, a carbon fiber rear spoiler is also available on demand. The mirror caps can be either made of carbon fiber or painted red.



The carbon fiber hard top, lined on the inside, has a larger rear window than the roadster and a defroster to clear it in less than three minutes. This configuration also saves weight, as the top is 16 kilograms and contributes to improving the torsional rigidity of the car. Importantly, it can be removed and refitted in a few steps, but you have to leave it at home.



Abarth 124 GT comes with the familiar



