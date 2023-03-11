Cannondale Unveils Their SuperSix Evo Lab71: A Piece of "Nano" Carbon Designed for Speed

While the cycling industry is crashing and manufacturers are dropping prices like mosquitoes zapped by lamps, here comes Cannondale with their $15,000 SuperSix Evo Lab71. They're considering it their lightest and fastest ever built, so start scrounging up those pennies.
First of all, this magnificent carbon fiber two-wheeler isn't the sort of bicycle that's for everyone. Hell, with a price tag of $15,000 (€14,100 at current exchange rates), that notion can't be clearer. This machine is the kind that world-class athletes can be seen straddling as they fly across the finish line. Sure, most of us are just day-to-day riders and would never think to purchase something like this, but because it represents the peak of the cycling industry, I couldn't resist bringing some light onto the SuperSix Evo Lab71.
Why does this bike matter? For starters, this two-wheeler is built upon one of the lightest bicycle frames I've come across. Just 770 g (1.7 lbs) holds you and all the other components together. I've bought bags of potatoes that weigh more than that. However, weight is just part of the story.
If you've never heard of Lab71 from Cannondale, it's time. After all, this is their first-ever bicycle, the flagship. The idea behind this group is simple: "to make the machines of dreams. The lightest. The fastest. The most stunning, on and off the bike." Personally, I feel they hit their goal with this one because you don't need to be a cycling aficionado to see that this thing is gorgeous, to say the least.
How is this achieved? Part of the attraction clearly concerns the perfectly placed colors, fades, and Cannondale logo. A gunmetal or carbon base tone is the perfect backdrop for the Marble Oxblood shade of red. The two lines on the fork will surely attract the eyes of onlookers, no matter if you're riding by or standing still. The seat stays, seat tube, and part of the top tube is also drenched with that Oxblood hue.
But, the search for optimum aerodynamics extends to the entire bike. Thus, Cannondale designed this beauty in such a way that each component complements the next. In short, it's like a human body, where the heel bone is connected to the neck bone. Even a partnership with MOMODesign was struck to bring the best of the best to the Lab71. All of that is in the name of aerodynamics, looks, and speed. If you still need help grasping that every inch of this beast is tuned for speed, Cannondale mentions that adding their ReGrip Aero cages and Gripper Aero water bottles will actually "make the bike faster."
There is one thing I need to point out about the way this bike is built. During the carbon layup process, Cannondale mentions using something dubbed nano-resin. Since I was unfamiliar with the term, I decided to look into what this might be. What nano-resin is all about is the way it strengthens carbon fibers. It floods the spaces available between fibers and then hardens to yield some of the highest tensile and compressive strength around. I came across this information from an industry that has nothing to do with cycling, sport fishing and rod construction.
peak of the industry. A complete Dura-Ace Di2 setup offers precise and seamless shifting through 12 speeds and the power to stop on a dime if needed. Yet another system to add to this machine's magic.
What does all this mean for you? Well, try and imagine that money is no object, and come Saturday morning, this bugger is sitting there on its wall mount, waiting to give you that burn you've been looking for. You take it down, latch your shoes in, and off you go. Ahead of you, the day's morning sun is rising, feeding you with the vitamin D you need to grow strong bones and proper calcium assimilation. See, cycling has health benefits you may have yet to think of.
A couple of hours later, your Strava app announces that you've reached a new goal in the distance ridden. Funny enough, you don't feel as tired as you would have on any other bike. According to the manufacturer, riding at 45 kph (28 mph) helps you shave 12 W off your energy consumption. Fun fact: you can shave your legs and gain 15 W there too.
At the end of the day, the SuperSix Evo Lab71 isn't a two-wheeler meant for everyone. Most of us will never aim to own something like this, but if you're an upcoming cycling star, this might be a machine to consider. If you're just curious, find a shop in your area that may have one of these and find out what the fuss is all about.
