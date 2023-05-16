Can the New 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Render Crossovers Useless?

Let's get one thing straight: automakers have more crossovers in their portfolios than ever because it's all about supply and demand. Thus, as long as new car buyers fancy such body styles over the traditional low-slung models, they will continue to introduce more and more high-riders.
Also, a jacked-up wagon will never appeal to anyone set on getting a crossover or an SUV, so the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain will never threaten such rides. For that matter, neither did the old one, nor its two big rivals in this niche, the Audi A6 Allroad and the Volvo V90 Cross Country.
With that off our chest, let's move on to the actual car that is understood to be unveiled in the next few weeks or months. It will build on the 2024 E-Class Sedan, featuring an identical overall styling and a re-tuned chassis with a much more generous ground clearance. You can expect faux skid plates for a more utilitarian look, the usual black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body, as well as exclusive front and rear bumpers, and a few other tweaks made here and there.
On the inside, it will be largely identical to the four-door E-Class. It will get the same technology gizmos like the selfie and video camera, TikTok and Angry Birds compatibility, video streaming, the usual ambient lighting, and many storage spaces. Mercedes might draw the line at the upholstery and trim, with the All-Terrain model likely getting more rugged-y ones.
It has been reported that the all-new E-Class All-Terrain will enjoy exclusive driving modes along with the usual ones next to what should be an assortment of powertrains on the right side of the pond. We still don't know what types of units will power it in Europe, but in our market, because it is expected to launch over here too, it will likely sport the same mills as its four-door counterpart. These will probably include the four- and six-banger units, making 255 and 375 horsepower, respectively, with up to 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque in the punchier offering.
While Mercedes keeps testing prototypes of the upcoming E-Class All-Terrain, several rendering artists have peeled off the fake skin. The latest proposal that we stumbled upon came from Kolesa, and it is a very realistic-looking take on the car. The scooped testers likely inspired these digital illustrations, hence the real-world approach, so in all likelihood, it might end up looking just like them. But would the model convince you to finally kick that crossover/SUV out of bed and go for it instead? And would you favor it over its rivals from Audi and Volvo? Hit the comments area below and let us know.
With that off our chest, let's move on to the actual car that is understood to be unveiled in the next few weeks or months. It will build on the 2024 E-Class Sedan, featuring an identical overall styling and a re-tuned chassis with a much more generous ground clearance. You can expect faux skid plates for a more utilitarian look, the usual black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body, as well as exclusive front and rear bumpers, and a few other tweaks made here and there.
On the inside, it will be largely identical to the four-door E-Class. It will get the same technology gizmos like the selfie and video camera, TikTok and Angry Birds compatibility, video streaming, the usual ambient lighting, and many storage spaces. Mercedes might draw the line at the upholstery and trim, with the All-Terrain model likely getting more rugged-y ones.
It has been reported that the all-new E-Class All-Terrain will enjoy exclusive driving modes along with the usual ones next to what should be an assortment of powertrains on the right side of the pond. We still don't know what types of units will power it in Europe, but in our market, because it is expected to launch over here too, it will likely sport the same mills as its four-door counterpart. These will probably include the four- and six-banger units, making 255 and 375 horsepower, respectively, with up to 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque in the punchier offering.
While Mercedes keeps testing prototypes of the upcoming E-Class All-Terrain, several rendering artists have peeled off the fake skin. The latest proposal that we stumbled upon came from Kolesa, and it is a very realistic-looking take on the car. The scooped testers likely inspired these digital illustrations, hence the real-world approach, so in all likelihood, it might end up looking just like them. But would the model convince you to finally kick that crossover/SUV out of bed and go for it instead? And would you favor it over its rivals from Audi and Volvo? Hit the comments area below and let us know.