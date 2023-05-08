New Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain Holds the Cure to Crossover Allergy

Are you somehow allergic to crossovers but would still like something with lots of room inside and a generous ground clearance? Well, there are several jacked-up wagons out there, and they'll soon be joined by a brand-new model from Mercedes-Benz, known as the E-Class All-Terrain.
Building on the success of its predecessor, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain is the brand's rival to the Audi A6 Allroad and Volvo V90 Cross Country. It is based on the same construction as the new-gen E-Class unveiled last month, and it sets itself apart by featuring a jacked-up design.
Compared to the more mainstream executive wagon, the upcoming Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain has more inches between its belly and the road. Look for plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body and skid plates for a more utilitarian stance and perhaps dedicated front and rear bumpers. The wheels and tires should be exclusive to this variant, just like the upholstery and trim on the inside, likely joined by sturdy floor and trunk mats.
Elsewhere, you're looking at the same dashboard, screens, tech, comfort, and safety gear as the ones in the normal E-Class variants. In contradiction with its rugged-y nature, the All-Terrain will reportedly get the same optional third screen in front of the passenger. It should feature TikTok, Angry Birds, a selfie camera, and other gizmos meant to distract occupants from the outside environment on long journeys. We'd expect several exclusive driving mods to emphasize its special stance.
While the standard E-Class Estate will use the same powertrain family as the Sedan, we wouldn't hold our breath for all engines making their way to the All-Terrain. It is likely that it will launch with a few gasoline units, joined by at least one partially-electrified variant. Here, we believe it will get mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid offerings. Models destined for Europe will also feature diesel power, as low-revving mills are still popular on the other side of the pond. One thing that we will likely not see is a full-blown AMG 63 variant of the jacked-up E-Class.
Speaking of which, the upcoming Mercedes-AMG E 63 will no longer pack a V8, but an electrified straight-six, reports indicate. It is rumored to boast over 700 hp and perhaps 1,200 Nm (888 lb-ft) of torque combined from its turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six and 4.8-kWh-fed electric motor. The M5 rival from the Affalterbach sub-brand should take 3.2 or 3.3 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from naught, which would make it one or two-tenths faster than its predecessor that can push up to 186 mph (300 kph) when had with the optional AMG Driver's Pack. We don't know when the All-Terrain will premiere, but it could happen in the coming months.
