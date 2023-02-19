Camp Jeep Lands in Canada for the First Time, Stellantis Storms the 2023 Canadian AutoShow

If last year Stellantis electrified the Los Angeles Auto Show with the Fiat 500 EV, Fresh Pacifica, together with what Camp Jeep had to offer, then this year the company will be showing off its latest and greatest at the 2023 International Canadian AutoShow. If you were on the fence about going or not, then maybe the chance to ride "off-road" indoors for free in five different Jeeps will help you make up your mind.

11 photos Photo: Stellantis