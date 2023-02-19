Camp Jeep Lands in Canada for the First Time, Stellantis Storms the 2023 Canadian AutoShow

If last year Stellantis electrified the Los Angeles Auto Show with the Fiat 500 EV, Fresh Pacifica, together with what Camp Jeep had to offer, then this year the company will be showing off its latest and greatest at the 2023 International Canadian AutoShow. If you were on the fence about going or not, then maybe the chance to ride "off-road" indoors for free in five different Jeeps will help you make up your mind.
After three years, the Canadian International AutoShow (CIAS) is back in business in the faraway land of Toronto, Ontario. At the same time, this event also marks a first for Camp Jeep, having never attended this show before.
If you're a bit fuzzy on the details, Camp Jeep first started in 2004 and it's like an indoor off-roading fun park, or more like "in-roading." The company offers people the chance to experience a number of Jeep vehicles on handcrafted obstacles that are meant to show what they're made of. You will find five obstacles this year.
They're so serious about this stuff, that they count every ride people go on. For example, they now have the bragging rights for 3 million indoor "escapades," which is kind of a telltale sign that people are actually having fun in these things.
The ones with "4xe" (terrible name IMO) are the company's latest plug-in hybrid electric SUVs, in case someone's specifically interested. The 2023 Wrangler 4xe range starts from $54,735 and goes all the way up to $63,115, and the 2023 Grand Cherokee 4xe lineup price tags go from $62,095 up to $77,470.
As a fun fact, these models starred in Jeep's latest Super Bowl ad which was kind of a boring letdown, but to each his own I guess.
If off-roading is not your thing, then maybe the 2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale is more up your alley. This Italian PHEV has an estimated output 285 hp (289 ps) with 350 lb-ft (474 Nm) of torque and brags about getting from 0 to 60 mph in six seconds. It also marks Alfa Romeo's first entry into the EV market.
Dodge is also making an appearance, showboating their latest Hornet model. The Hornet is packing 268 hp (271 ps) and it's placed in the CUV (Compact Utility Vehicle) market. There are currently two available versions for the vehicle: the GT starting from $30,590, and the GT Plus from $35,500. In late spring, the lineup will be getting another version, the R/T, rated at 288 hp (292 ps).
Ram Trucks aficionados will be able to feast their eyes on the 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel, Ram 1500 Limited, and the 702-hp Ram TRX. The 2500 Rebel starts from $70,715 and comes with a 6.4-liter HEMI capable of delivering 410 hp (416 ps).
If your wallet can take it, you're free to upgrade to the 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesel engine for almost $10k more, for that extra oomph of power. The Ram 1500 Limited starts from around $65,000 and comes donning a 5.7-liter V8 HEMI that can output 395 hp (400 ps) with 410 lb-ft (556 Nm) of torque.
Lastly, the $84,555 2023 RAM TRX monster isn't messing around with its 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8. It can produce 702 hp (712 ps) with 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, and according to the manufacturer, it can hit 60 in just 4.5 seconds.
Its grander counterpart rocks the 3.0-liter Hurricane twin-turbo 510 I6 engine that delivers a whopping 510 horsepower (517 ps) and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm) of torque. If that doesn't suit you, know that you can also opt for the 6.4-liter V8 that outputs 471 hp (477 ps) with 455 lb-ft (616 Nm) of torque.
It seems like Stellantis isn't pulling any punches at the Canadian AutoShow. But if, by any chance, you're not into any of the cars mentioned above, that's not everything the 20,000-square-foot exhibit has the offer.
For example, Hyundai will also be featuring their latest and greatest "Rolling Lab Concepts" like the hydrogen fuel-cell powered N Vision 74 and the RN22e (another terrible name).
The South-Korean company is offering test drives to attendees, but don't get too excited about hopping on board the N Vision and riding it into the cold Canadian sunset. The AutoShow is being held until Monday, February 27, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
It seems like Stellantis isn't pulling any punches at the Canadian AutoShow. But if, by any chance, you're not into any of the cars mentioned above, that's not everything the 20,000-square-foot exhibit has the offer.
For example, Hyundai will also be featuring their latest and greatest "Rolling Lab Concepts" like the hydrogen fuel-cell powered N Vision 74 and the RN22e (another terrible name).
The South-Korean company is offering test drives to attendees, but don't get too excited about hopping on board the N Vision and riding it into the cold Canadian sunset. The AutoShow is being held until Monday, February 27, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.