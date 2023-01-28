You Can Visit Hyundai's N Vision 74 and RN22e at the 2023 Canadian International Show

The Hyundai N Vision 74's aesthetics make it look like it came out of a cathode-ray tube television screen from the late '80s while it was playing Back to the Future on VHS. While it can't fly yet, it still packs a mean punch. The RN22e model is meant to resemble the more down-to-earth design of the Ioniq 6 and was built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). These "Rolling Lab Concepts" are part of Hyundai's vision for an electrified future.

