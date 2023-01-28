You Can Visit Hyundai's N Vision 74 and RN22e at the 2023 Canadian International Show

The Hyundai N Vision 74's aesthetics make it look like it came out of a cathode-ray tube television screen from the late '80s while it was playing Back to the Future on VHS. While it can't fly yet, it still packs a mean punch. The RN22e model is meant to resemble the more down-to-earth design of the Ioniq 6 and was built on the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). These "Rolling Lab Concepts" are part of Hyundai's vision for an electrified future.
The N Vision 74 (aside from having a hard-to-remember name) is a hydrogen-EV hybrid concept designed to pay homage to Giorgetto Giugiaro's "Pony Coupe Concept" from 1974.
Now, unlike that model, this RWD hydrogen rolling lab can produce over 670 horsepower (679 ps) with 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. It has a top speed that can exceed 155 mph or 250 kph. It won't join a ballet recital any time soon because its reported weight is 5,450 lbs. (2,472 kg). As for the driving range, it apparently can take you on a 373-mile (600-km) ride.
While this might sound fine and dandy, a production model hasn't been confirmed yet, so all of those figures are subject to change at any point. The word on the street is that some people have jumped behind the wheel and couldn't get passed 120 mph (193 kph).
Next, the all-electric high-performance RN22e will be accompanying its retro-futuristic sibling at the 2023 Canadian International Auto Show. Developed by Hyundai's N brand division, this car was born out of the desire to satisfy your everyday needs while also performing like a true sports car on a racetrack. The south-Korean manufacturer even calls it the "corner rascal," which is pretty self-explanatory.
The all-wheel-drive EV has two electric motors, which combined can produce 577 hp (585 ps) with 546 lb-ft (740 Nm) of torque. Its battery has a capacity of 77.4 kWh, with a charging time of 18 minutes from 10% to 80%. Its advertised top speed hangs around the 155 mph (250 kph) mark. Sadly, this hasn't been confirmed to hit the streets anytime soon, either.
Hyundai Auto Canada will be attending the expo for the first time in three years. The 2023 Canadian International Auto Show will take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. It will last for quite a while, from February 17 until the 26th.
“These vehicles showcase Hyundai’s unwavering focus on sustainability, performance, design, and innovation. Attendees of the Canadian International Auto Show are in for something special this year from Hyundai,” said Don Romano, president and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada.
While the N Vision 74 and RN22e weren't mentioned by name, Hyundai said they will also be offering test drives "of select vehicles." Take from that what you will.
