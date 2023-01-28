The 2023 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro Is a Hybrid, but Is It Efficient?

Known for manufacturing reliable, practical, and lately even fun vehicles, the Japanese automaker gave Americans another reason to consider buying something from it – the all-new Sequoia. You might like how it looks and what it packs, but check out the mpg this full-size SUV returns before pulling the trigger.
Toyota may not like EVs right now. Even though it was one of the first major automakers to debut an electrified vehicle that became very popular in a short amount of time and is now on track to conquer the market yet again (we’re looking at you, Prius), the auto company understood something way better than other – make SUVs and crossovers. And boy, oh boy, didn’t Toyota give Americans numerous reasons to smile! You now have a choice of no less than eight vehicles that can provide increased ride height, ease of access, and some more cabin space.
But we’ll ignore the Highlander, the all-electric bZ4X, the C-HR, the Rav4, the Corolla Cross, the 4Runner, and the Venza. We now focus on the 2023 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro, which comes with a hybrid powertrain and a manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) of $76,065.
At first glance, this price might make you think twice about buying one. Especially as you find out that the MSRP for the entry-level spec SR5 is $58,365. But the TRD Pro is, after all, the most expensive version of the SUV you can buy. When compared with the second-most expensive variant – Capstone –, you may discover cool standard additions on the TRD Pro like blacked-out elements, an LED light bar, a specific look for the exhaust tips, a skid plate with painted accents and a stabilizer, power seats with contrast stitching, the part-time four-wheel-drive system, and rear remote-reservoir shocks which are of course joined by an off-road suspension system with Fox coil-overs.
These extras, and especially the latter add-ons, indicate that you may desire an off-roader that can also double as a kids/friends/relatives hauler without much faff. So, let’s look at what you should expect in terms of fuel costs.
At the time of writing, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) does not have ratings in place for the Sequoia TRD Pro. So, the manufacturer uses its own figures – 22 mpg (10.6 l/100km). This, arguably, is a great fuel economy for a full-size SUV.
But how does this well-equipped Toyota fare on the highway, at 70 mph, on a rainy day, with a full tank of gas, and only the driver inside? The answer is provided by a recent test which shows that the 437-hp (443-ps) twin-turbo V6 hybrid power unit (including the 48-hp/49-ps electric motor) isn’t doing that well. In a real-life scenario, the fuel economy for this all-wheel-drive behemoth is 18.4 mpg (12.8 l/100 km).
Finally, keep in mind that the TRD Pro is a vehicle ready for off-road adventures, and the fact that it is a hybrid doesn’t mean it has to be economical. The electric motor can jump in when you need to move out of place, which may require a lot of torque at low rpm.
