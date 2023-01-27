All-New 2024 Toyota Rush Looks Like It Just Had a Digital Sugar Crush on a Prius

Toyota is on the verge of a major shakeup of its strategy since we just found out its current CEO and President, Akio Toyoda, is stepping down in favor of Lexus’ boss Koji Sato.
It is interesting to note that the grandson of Toyota’s founder, Akio Toyoda, has been notorious for his reluctance to adopt battery-powered EVs. On the other hand, he was also adamant about changing the traditional perception regarding the utterly bland reliability and lack of passion of the brand’s models. Hence, this is why today we are looking at quirky yet cool stuff like the C-HR, Sequoia, Crown crossover sedan, or the recently remastered Prius ‘Hybrid Reborn.’
Speaking of the latter, in the United States, it costs $27,450, which is around the same price as a RAV4 but still cheaper than the $29,575 RAV4 Hybrid version. And that warrants a question – wouldn’t it be cool if Toyota also created a Prius SUV? Or, at least, something that could be considered its sibling? Well, given the abundance of little crossovers – C-HR, Yaris Cross, Corolla Cross, bZ4X (EV), and the many RAV4s (ICE, Hybrid, Prime PHEV) – that would make it superfluous in the real world, right?
Besides, there are many more Toyota CUVs that we have not talked about, such as the Daihatsu Terios, sorry, Toyota Rush. The latter two are siblings, hence my innocent pun, and I could have said that was a Perodua Aruz, as well, since they’re all rebadged versions of the same model. Anyway, the Toyota Rush/Daihatsu Terios has been around for three generations already since the spring of 2007. Now, though, the third iteration (introduced in late 2017) has started growing long in the tooth, which is why some people might feel the need to see it updated or even presented in an all-new fourth-gen form, even if only digitally.
So, here is Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of CGI-revealing an all-new Terios, sorry, Rush. And there is no need to wonder how come the pixel master has reached the depths of the obscure model book, considering the crush it has on the Japanese automaker and its many peers. As such, we have recently seen everything, from glorious stuff like an unofficial all-new Toyota RAV4 or the 4Runner and Tacoma siblings to mundane models like informal new generations of the Hiace, Proace, or Probox!
Now the pixel master’s focus is on the mini-SUV, and I can certainly see a lot of modern Toyota styling influences, from the Prius-like headlight treatment to the tail-width rear lights that give it a posh allure. Interestingly, the side profile seems to hint toward compact proportions rather than something small enough to be parked anywhere.
