2023 Toyota Sequoia Looks Ready for Mass With All-Black CGI Attire

The third-generation Toyota Sequoia has fallen into the hands of rendering artists, emerging not with a wild makeover, but with a rather discreet one that makes it stand out more compared to the stock examples of the full-size SUV.
As imagined by kelsonik, who shared the renderings on Instagram over the weekend, the 2023 Toyota Sequoia has an all-black look all around. This includes the big grille, skid plate in the front bumper, side trim, mirror caps, and window surrounds.
At the back, it has an identical theme, with blacked-out skid plate, and trim between the taillights. The ‘Sequoia’ emblem on the lower part of the tailgate, and the ‘Toyota’ logos at the front and rear, have a black look too. The smoked lighting units at both ends, and new Y-spoke alloys, with a bigger diameter, round off the fake looks of the high-rider.
Giving it an all-black makeover should be a walk in the park, and for that, you are obviously going to need a 2023 Toyota Sequoia of your own. The model is offered in three trim levels, named the SR5, Limited, and Platinum, which carry MSRPs of $58,300, $64,700, and $70,900, respectively. All of them feature a generous amount of equipment and pack the same powertrain, a 3.5-liter V6 twin-turbo hybrid, hooked up to a ten-speed automatic transmission.
Being punchier than the naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V8 of its predecessor, which was making 381 hp and 401 lb-ft (544 Nm) of torque, it develops 437 hp and 583 lb-ft (790 Nm). The official fuel consumption for rear-wheel drive models is rated at 21 mpg (11.2 l/100 km) in the city, 24 mpg (9.8 l/100 km) on the highway, and 22 mpg (10.7 l/100 km) combined. Choosing the all-wheel drive system means that it returns 19/22/20 mpg (12.4/10.7/11.8 l/100 km) in city/highway/combined, respectively.
