2018 Daihatsu Terios Revealed Along With All-New Toyota Rush

Inspired by the FT Concept from 2015, the 2018 Daihatsu Terios is all-new from the ground up. So is the 2018 Toyota Rush, which is a badge-engineered crossover with more standard equipment than the Daihatsu.
Unveiled in Indonesia and compact in size (4.4 meters or 14 feet 7 inches), the Terios-Rush pair “was developed against the backdrop of a global boom in SUV sales.” Both models ride on the platform ushered in by the Daihatsu Xenia/Toyota Avanza, and both are equipped with the 2NR-VE.

Developed from the 2NR-FE in the Sienta, the 1.5-liter engine boasts Dual VVT-I and develops 104 PS (103 hp) at 6,000 rpm. Torque stands at 136 Nm, translating to 100 lb-ft. Daihatsu and Toyota offer two transmission choices in the form of a five-speed stick shift and four-speed automatic.

1,695 millimeters wide and 1,705 millimeters tall, the Terios/Rush seat seven people who benefit from a 23-millimeter longer wheelbase than Honda offers in the BR-V. Daihatsu and Toyota may describe this fellow as being a crossover, but the truth of the matter is that what you’re looking at is a lifted wagon with plasticky cladding and a high roofline.

The design principle is similar to what Mitsubishi pulled off with the Xpander: turn what can only be described as a multi-purpose vehicle into a crossover. The 205-millimeter ground clearance makes the Xpander less capable off the beaten track than the Terios and Rush, which sit 220 millimeters above the ground.

To this effect, the Terios and Rush are exclusively available with 2WD, with drive sent to the rear axle. You’ve heard that right, ladies and gents! By comparison, arch-nemesis Honda BR-V is front-wheel-drive by nature. But then again, the Bold Runabout Vehicle ships with a six-speed manual.

The newcomers are manufactured at the Sunter plant in Indonesia, and the naturally aspirated 1.5-liter engine comes to life at the Karawang plant. Daihatsu targets monthly sales of 1,500 units per month for the Terios.
