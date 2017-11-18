2018 Daihatsu Terios Teased As 2018 Toyota Rush Leaks Online

Inspired by the FT Concept presented in 2015 at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show, the all-new Terios isn’t all that different from the model it replaces. The teaser speaks volumes about how little will change, and spy photos of the pint-sized crossover suggest the newcomer will use the tried-and-tested 1.5L four-cylinder engine of its predecessor.
As Daihatsu teases the J300 Terios, Toyota didn’t pay attention to the carparazzi, which captured the Rush completely uncovered. According to Autonetmagz.com
, two trim levels will be offered in Malaysia: 1.5 G and 1.5 TRD Sportivo, with the latter featuring 17- instead of 16-inch wheels.
Standard equipment for the Rush in the Southeast Asian federal constitutional monarchy includes a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, start-stop, air conditioning
, and 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment. The TRD Sportivo ups the ante with automatic air conditioning, smart entry, soft-touch trim, eight-speaker audio system, and dark chrome detailing.
LED-accented lighting, LED signal lights in the side mirrors, and a shark fin antenna are on the menu too, as are ABS
, EBD
, BA, VSC
, HAS, and the choice between a five-speed manual and four-speed automatic transmission. Somewhat intriguingly, the cited motoring publication says the Rush gets six airbags as standard while the Daihatsu Terios
won’t.
The most controversial detail about the 2018 Toyota Rush, however, is the front grille. To the point, its design is extremely similar to that of the fourth-generation Honda CR-V facelift
, produced from 2014 until 2017. Coincidence or not, the Rush doesn’t look bad at all for what it is, even when compared to crossovers of the same size sold in Europe and the U.S.
On that note, the 2018 Daihatsu Terios goes official on November 23.