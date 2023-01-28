Certain 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEVs May Feature Defective Fuel Tanks, Recall Issued

Back in September 2022, the Hyundai Motor Company became aware of multiple reports alleging leaking fuel from the fuel tanks of certain 2022 model year Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid crossovers produced for the European market. No reports were identified in the U.S. back then.
The South Korean automaker traced the gasoline leakage to the left front seam of the fuel tank. Following this discovery, the Seoul-based company and TI Automotive – the supplier of the suspect fuel tank – started investigating the concern.
Lo and behold, TI Automotive told Hyundai that a material grinder malfunction was detected in April 2022. Potentially defective fuel tanks were manufactured in the period between April 7th and April 9th. The automaker used this information to identify the suspect population of vehicles.
Come January 2023, the investigation was escalated to the Technical Review Committee, which convened the North America Safety Decision Authority to make the call. Of course, they decided to recall potentially affected vehicles.
When Hyundai filed a report with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it wasn’t aware of any incidents stateside. The recall is based on the aforementioned incidents, which occurred last year in the European Union.
TI Automotive resumed fuel tank production on April 23rd, 2022 after correcting the material grinder equipment settings. A grand total of 326 examples are called back in the United States of America, of which one percent may need a replacement fuel tank. Replacement tanks were produced after April 23rd, 2022 according to the South Korean outfit.
Affected Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid vehicles were manufactured in the period between April 11th, 2022 and July 21st, 2022. The fuel tank, which bears part number 31150-P4800 in Hyundai’s parts system, may leak fuel at the seam between the tank halves due to insufficient molding.
Owners will be notified no later than March 26th, 2023. In the meantime, owners may want to use the NHTSA’s VIN look-up tool to find out if their vehicles are indeed recalled.
Codenamed TM, the fourth-generation Santa Fe rolled out in 2018 for the 2019 model year. It received a mid-cycle refresh in 2020 for the 2021 model year, with said facelift including T-shaped lights that merge into the radiator grille. Slotted just below the Telluride, the Santa Fe currently retails at $28,450 sans destination charge for the combustion-only variant. The hybrid kicks off at $35,910.
As for the plug-in hybrid, prospective customers need to shell out $40,000 at the very least for the most fuel-efficient Santa Fe currently in production. The powertrain is based around a 1.6-liter turbo four-cylinder engine. Coming as standard with HTRAC all-wheel drive, the Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid promises up to 30 electric miles (48 kilometers).
Not bad for such a large vehicle, and more when you learn that it’s not equipped with a continuously variable transmission. For some reason or another, Hyundai decided on a torque-converter automatic with six forward ratios, a setup that offers much better feel and control than a CVT.
