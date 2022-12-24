Somehow, I'm like Toyota. I didn't want to jump into the EV trend as soon as it appeared. Instead, I have waited to see how things evolve, and I let others pay the price for automakers' mistakes. Toyota did the same. More than a decade ago, they started the electrification program with the Prius. Still, the automaker studied electric vehicles long and hard, before coming up with this: the bZ4X. What a strange name, what a mixed-feelings car!

47 photos