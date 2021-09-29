Gold-and-Black 1970 Chevy Camaro SS/RS Is Old School Muscle Restomod Done Right

California and Colorado, Not the Easiest Places to Title a Barn Find

Despite their opposite landscapes, California and Colorado share rules of titling a vehicle so rigid that it makes you wonder why couldn't they make things as relaxed as in other states; yet, it is not impossible to get a title for an abandoned car there either. 8 photos "hey, I found this car on my property, and it should be mine to keep." But, no! Read along as we struggle to find some California dream-on

If you see an eye-watering relic on your property or on the side of the road, left to rust, it can't be yours. The "finder's keeper's" rule does not apply here. If you find it, you usually have to call the local police and have it removed from there. On the other hand, you might have a chance to buy it at an auction, if it won't be considered scrap metal and sent to the crushers.



First things first: if a car is left on the side of the road, an officer will put a notice on it, securely attached, 72 hours prior to removing the vehicle with a







Next step is to wait for an answer. If the owner doesn't answer and you get only the unopened letter, that's good news. Then, you can have a lien sale for that vehicle, which you have to post publicly in local newspapers or hang a



On the glorious day of the lien sale, wait to see if someone will come to buy that scrap metal you have, and they have to pay at least the amount of the lien. By the way, you can charge a $100 a day. If no one shows up, go to DMV, tell them that no one came and you want to take possession of the vehicle, and they will issue the papers for you. Title included and sent by mail.Barn finds in Colorado, from nightmare to dream

In the dry state of Colorado, cars are usually well-preserved. The low moist and unsalted air will keep them quite safe from rust. Paint suffers, though, but that is not the biggest problem. Try to get an abandoned vehicle, and you'll end up in a similar situation as the folks from California. If it's on the side of the road, then it's not yours.



The right way to do that was not that easy since the authorities could've taken the car. So, in order to get it, the owner should've issued an invoice for storage, announced a lien sale, and then take it.



Editor's note: The information in this article are not legal advice; for any requests regarding an abandoned vehicle, refer to local law enforcement agencies. The information in this article are not legal advice; for any requests regarding an abandoned vehicle, refer to local law enforcement agencies.