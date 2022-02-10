Cactus Gray 2022 Ford Maverick XL Shows Tasteful Mods

$19,995 for the XL trim level makes the Maverick the most affordable pickup truck in the United States and the most affordable FoMoCo automobile for the 2022 model year. What’s more, base trucks like the one in the gallery can be tastefully improved without breaking the bank.
The Cactus Gray-painted example is owned by a certain Roger M. according to the administrator of the Maverick Truck Club. As for the list of modifications, it starts with a Rough Country leveling kit which lifts up the front by one inch. Priced at just under $100 at press time, the kit features two spaces and all the necessary hardware to install (in about three hours).
Next up, you’ll notice KMC KM542 Impact black-painted wheels featuring a +38 offset. The 17- by 8.0-inch alloys are mounted with Falken Wildpeak all-terrain rubber boots for that beefed-up look a pickup always deserves.
The owner further modified the XL with a Blue Oval emblem overlay decal, which is only understandable given the dark smoke film on the headlights and taillights. Speaking of which, there’s a lot of grey area surrounding headlight tint because it differs from state to state. Florida, Texas, Washington D.C., and California aren’t really fond of tinted headlights.
Finally, the build is completed by a windshield visor tint strip and more tint on the side windows. The blacked-out mods are all the more appropriate as they contrast nicely with the Cactus Gray paint color.
On that note, Ford won’t let you order a Maverick right now. 2022 orders have been suspended on January 27th, and 2023 orders are scheduled to begin sometime in the summer. It’s unclear if the compact pickup is affected by the ongoing chip shortage, but whatever the case may be, don’t forget that we’re dealing with a seriously hot pickup that’s flying off the lots.
The Maverick outsold the mid-size Ranger and half-ton Tundra in January with a total of 6,513 units compared to 5,237 and 4,952 units, respectively. Its only rival, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, moved 2,820 copies.
