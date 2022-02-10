2022 Ford Mustang Sees Increased Prices for All V8 Versions, Despite Power Drop

Despite dropping 10 HP and 10 pound-feet of torque in North America, the V8-powered versions of the 2022 Ford Mustang will see increased prices. This is a trend its electric cousin Mustang Mach-E also joined, with Ford blaming the chip shortage problems for the price increase in that case.
The 2022 Ford Mustang entered production at the Ford Flat Rock Assembly plant in November, but everything halted a month later. As always, the blame for the hiccups is put on the chip shortages that seem to affect Ford plants the most. The Mustang comes with a few changes for the current model year, most of them related to the design and the color palette of the pony car.
Slightly more relevant is that the V8 versions of the Mustang have seen their power cut by 10 horsepower (also the torque, by 10 pound-feet) due to new emissions regulations in the U.S. and Canada. Notably, Ford kept this information under wraps at the time they revealed the 2022 Mustang. No other technical changes were announced, and this comes as no surprise for a model that entered its final year of production.
It turns out, there’s another thing to know about the 2022 Mustang that Ford would like to keep quiet about. Despite the slightly less powerful engines, the V8 versions of the car would also be more expensive. It’s not much in the case of the GT and GT Premium trims (both for the fastback and the convertible), at only $165, but it goes as high as $600 for the most powerful Mach 1 version.
The price increase most probably has to do with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8, as the EcoBoost models are priced the same as last year. We figure this is related to cleaning up the emissions in the case of V8 engines, which imply costlier solutions, probably a more capable three-way cat. The destination and delivery charges remain unchanged though.
Slightly more relevant is that the V8 versions of the Mustang have seen their power cut by 10 horsepower (also the torque, by 10 pound-feet) due to new emissions regulations in the U.S. and Canada. Notably, Ford kept this information under wraps at the time they revealed the 2022 Mustang. No other technical changes were announced, and this comes as no surprise for a model that entered its final year of production.
It turns out, there’s another thing to know about the 2022 Mustang that Ford would like to keep quiet about. Despite the slightly less powerful engines, the V8 versions of the car would also be more expensive. It’s not much in the case of the GT and GT Premium trims (both for the fastback and the convertible), at only $165, but it goes as high as $600 for the most powerful Mach 1 version.
The price increase most probably has to do with the 5.0-liter Coyote V8, as the EcoBoost models are priced the same as last year. We figure this is related to cleaning up the emissions in the case of V8 engines, which imply costlier solutions, probably a more capable three-way cat. The destination and delivery charges remain unchanged though.