Report Claims Ford Weighs All-Wheel-Drive Mustang And “All-Electric Mustang”

In January 2017, the Ford Motor Company confirmed that an “electrified Mustang” is on the way, namely “a hybrid version” of the world’s best-selling sports coupe. Now, however, word has it that AWD and an all-electric drivetrain are considered.
The Detroit Bureau is the origin of the hearsay, as follows: “Ford will be weighing a variety of options going forward, including all-wheel-drive and even the possibility of an all-electric Mustang.” First things first, it should be highlighted the Mustang EV wouldn’t be happening for the S650 generation, full stop. The Mach 1 will, though.
Described by Jim Farley as “a four-door Mustang SUV,” the Mach 1 is one of the many projects of Team Edison, the automaker’s division for electric vehicles and technologies. Scheduled to go official in 2020, the Mach 1 will be joined by five additional EVs by 2022, as well as the F-150 Hybrid and Transit Custom PHEV.
Regarding the part about all-wheel-drive, former Ford North America president Raj Nair did mention “electric motors” and an “EcoBoost-type engine,” most likely a twin-turbo V6. If one of those electric motors ends up integrated into the front axle, then yes, the Mustang Hybrid can be considered to be all-wheel-drive. By the way, this fellow is confirmed to arrive in 2020.
Regarding the S650 Mustang, opinions differ on when the Ford Motor Company will start production of the newcomer. AutoForecast Solutions claims March 2021 to be the answer, meaning that the S650 would go on sale for the 2022 model year.
Before the curtain falls on the S550, there’s one more Mustang worth looking forward to, and that would be the Shelby GT500. Coming in 2019 for the 2020 model year with pre-facelift headlights, the slithering serpent is confirmed to pack more than 700 horsepower from a 5.2-liter V8 based on the Voodoo in the GT350, but with a cross-plane instead of a flat-plane crankshaft and supercharger.
