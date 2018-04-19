Ford’s 1.5 L Dragon Engine to Replace 1.5 EcoBoost Four-Cylinder in The U.S.

More on this:

1 Chevrolet Camaro Says “Happy Birthday” to The World’s Best-Selling Sports Coupe

2 Ford-Sanctioned Mustang Boss 429 to Be Revived for 2018 SEMA Show

3 Spyshots: 2020 Ford Focus ST Hits Nurburgring, 8-Speed Automatic Likely

4 Spyshots: New Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Shows "Old" Headlights, Manual Confirmed

5 Ford Confirms Mustang Entry for the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series, Teaser Released