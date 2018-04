Ford’s 1.5 L Dragon Engine to Replace 1.5 EcoBoost Four-Cylinder in The U.S.

So you like how the all-new Fiesta ST looks? As it happens, Ford isn’t bringing the newcomer to the United States of America, three-cylinder EcoBoost engine with 200 PS (197 horsepower) and 290 Nm (214 pound-feet) of torque and all. But on the other hand, the 2019 Ford Focus will get the three-pot, replacing the 1.5-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder currently found in the Fusion sedan and Escape crossover.