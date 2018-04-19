Ford’s 1.5 L Dragon Engine to Replace 1.5 EcoBoost Four-Cylinder in The U.S.

So you like how the all-new Fiesta ST looks? As it happens, Ford isn’t bringing the newcomer to the United States of America, three-cylinder EcoBoost engine with 200 PS (197 horsepower) and 290 Nm (214 pound-feet) of torque and all. But on the other hand, the 2019 Ford Focus will get the three-pot, replacing the 1.5-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder currently found in the Fusion sedan and Escape crossover.
Automotive News quotes David Filipe, vice-president of powertrain engineering at the Ford Motor Company, for this bit of information. While “he declined to say which U.S. vehicle will get the engine or give timing,” it’s not that hard to guess which models will benefit from the L Dragon. Seriously, that’s how the engine is called.
Introduced with the unveiling of the seventh-generation Fiesta in February 2017, the L Dragon is an all-aluminum plant with cylinder deactivation technology. In other words, it runs on two cylinders when the situation calls for it, thus saving fuel. Thanks to an integrated exhaust manifold and the combination of port-fuel and direct-fuel injection, the L Dragon also happens to be quite an engineering marvel.
In addition to the Fiesta ST, Ford of Europe offers the 1.5-liter EcoBoost derived from the 1.0-liter EcoBoost in the all-new Focus. Two states of tune have been announced, packing 150 and 182 PS (148 and 180 horsepower). In the Focus, the L Dragon can be matched with the standard stick shift and optional eight-speed auto.
There’s a rumor in the automotive realm that says the L Dragon will find a further application in the Focus ST, replacing the 2.0-liter EcoBoost of the previous generation. In the sports-tuned compact car, the 1.5-liter three-cylinder is expected to develop 275 PS, translating to 271 horsepower.
And that’s a crazy horsepower-per-liter ratio when you think about it. More to the point, it’s 183 PS or 181 horsepower per liter, besting the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 in the Ferrari 488 Pista.
Whatever the future holds for the Ford Motor Company in terms of internal combustion, bear in mind the 2022 to 2025 model year fuel economy standards are knocking on the doors of U.S. automakers. On the other hand, the Shelby GT500 is right around the corner, complete with a 5.2-liter supercharged V8 that churns out more than 700 horsepower.
