Spyshots: 2020 Ford Focus ST Hits Nurburgring, 8-Speed Automatic Likely

17 Apr 2018, 14:06 UTC
by
One week after Ford delivered the fourth incarnation of the Focus, our spy shooters have come across the ST incarnation of the compact, with the hot hatchback having been spotted doing its thing on the Nurburgring.
Since the carmaker has already unveiled the ST Line sporty equipment level, we know what to expect from the proper ST. And while most of the details of this prototype remain hidden, it's obvious that the central exhaust of the replaced model is gone, with the Blue Oval having gone for a twin setup.

As for the engine served by the exhaust, the more aggressive layout of the newcomer seems to favor the rumors about a two-liter turbo, with forum chat talking about at least 280 hp, while the current car has 250 horses.

Of course, there's also the dark side of the rumor mill, which talks about the Focus ST following the Renault Megane RS (1.8 turbo, remember?) into downsizing land - the German model would use a 1.5-liter turbo pushed to anywhere between 250 and 300 hp, with these rumors based on Ford's love for high-specific-output EcoBoost mills and perhaps mild-hybrid assistance forum chat.

Let's not forget that Old Continent buyers will get a whole ST family, so a diesel with at least 190 hp will also be offered. Regardless of the engine, Europeans will get to choose between the global hatchback and the family-friendly wagon.

And since the oil-burning Focus ST has already been offered with a Powershift automatic alongside the six-speed manual, we're expecting the gas version to get an 8-speed auto as an option (keep in mind that the non-ST version of the new Focus also has such a tranny as an option).

Since the Focus RS will once again include the RS, the ST will offer a balanced approach, so you'll be able to daily drive it without any issue. Oh, and this also means that the ST will remain an FWD offering.

While Europe gets the new Focus later this year, this won't land in the US until 2019, while the ST model is expected to make a global debut late next year, coming to America as a 2020 model.
