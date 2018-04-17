autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust

17 Apr 2018, 11:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Remember when we thought we saw the new Focus ST testing? Well, it turns out Ford made the ST-Line first and is only now starting work on the hot hatch. No problem, we can wait... another year.
19 photos
2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Spy Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust
The sight of a fully camouflaged Focus on the Nurburgring has some people calling this the "next RS." We don't know how you can jump to that conclusion when there are obviously no prop shafts in the back wheels.

Sure, the stance looks wild while the car is cornering, and the dual exhaust system reminds us of the RS model. But why would they start with the most hardcore version? That's like Porsche making the base 911 followed by the GT3 RS.

But let's not get sidetracked. The new exhaust configuration is pretty standard. You've got a big muffler in the middle of the bumper with the tips coming out on either side, the same as on a Golf GTI. The old Focus ST had pipes in the middle, like a supercar, but I think they can make it sound better this way.

Obviously, the ST treatment will include lowered suspension, bigger wheels, bigger brakes and a stiffer chassis. But the setup is geared way more towards road use than the rock-hard, uncompromising Focus RS.

So what's under the hood? Well, there's no reason to believe Ford will use anything other than a 2-liter turbo. The numbers we heard are 284 PS and 380 Nm of torque, compared to the current 250 PS and 360 Nm.

There's also going to be a diesel version with about 190 PS and 400 Nm. Besides the hatchback, Europeans should also receive a wagon body, more practical, but also a little bit heavier and slower.

Automatics? Well, few people know this, but the diesel Focus ST has been available with Powershift for a few years. There's no reason to stop offering it, especially when the new 8-speed auto fitted to the regular 2019 Focus is supposed to be smoother.
Ford Focus ST 2020 Ford Focus ST Ford Focus
Booth Girls Have Cooties Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Tow a Trailer Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes Digital Light First Look History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
FORD models:
FORD Focus ST-5 DoorsFORD Focus ST-5 Doors CompactFORD Ranger Double CabFORD Ranger Double Cab Midsize PickupFORD EDGEFORD EDGE CrossoverFORD BullittFORD Bullitt CoupeFORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT WAGON (5-SEATS)FORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT WAGON (5-SEATS) Large MPVAll FORD models  
 
 