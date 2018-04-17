Spyshots: 2020 Ford Focus ST Makes Photo Debut, Has Twin Exhaust

The sight of a fully camouflaged Focus on the Nurburgring has some people calling this the "next RS." We don't know how you can jump to that conclusion when there are obviously no prop shafts in the back wheels.Sure, the stance looks wild while the car is cornering, and the dual exhaust system reminds us of the RS model. But why would they start with the most hardcore version? That's like Porsche making the base 911 followed by the GT3 RS.But let's not get sidetracked. The new exhaust configuration is pretty standard. You've got a big muffler in the middle of the bumper with the tips coming out on either side, the same as on a Golf GTI. The old Focus ST had pipes in the middle, like a supercar, but I think they can make it sound better this way.Obviously, the ST treatment will include lowered suspension, bigger wheels, bigger brakes and a stiffer chassis. But the setup is geared way more towards road use than the rock-hard, uncompromising Focus RS.So what's under the hood? Well, there's no reason to believe Ford will use anything other than a 2-liter turbo. The numbers we heard are 284 PS and 380 Nm of torque, compared to the current 250 PS and 360 Nm.There's also going to be a diesel version with about 190 PS and 400 Nm. Besides the hatchback, Europeans should also receive a wagon body, more practical, but also a little bit heavier and slower.Automatics? Well, few people know this, but the diesel Focus ST has been available with Powershift for a few years. There's no reason to stop offering it, especially when the new 8-speed auto fitted to the regular 2019 Focus is supposed to be smoother.