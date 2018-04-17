autoevolution
 

Ford Confirms Mustang Entry for the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series, Teaser Released

17 Apr 2018, 13:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Motorsport
The 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will get a lot more heated than fans are used to, after Ford’s Tuesday announcement that it will field, for the first time in history, the iconic Mustang in America’s favorite racing series.
11 photos
2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 spied
It would be the car’s first entrance in the top league of the racing competition, after several years of experience gained in the lower tier Xfinity Series. Since 2011, the Mustang has won all but one of the seasons it raced under the colors of Team Penske in that competition.

The addition of the Mustang to the Cup Series will make the model the fourth Ford to race the ovals since 1972 after the Thunderbird, Taurus, and Fusion.

The decision to make the Mustang even more visible has been made in the wake of the success it enjoys for several years. Ford sold 125,809 Mustangs worldwide last year, making the model the best selling sports-coupe in the world, says the American carmaker citing an IHS Markit report.

“We’re combining America’s favorite sports car with America’s top stock car racing series,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford’s Performance Motorsports.

“Mustang always has been about affordable performance, which can be traced to innovations we’ve made competing in racing, like NASCAR. Mustang is a perfect fit for our racing heritage today and tomorrow.”

The technical details of the race-ready Mustang have not yet been released. Ford is still going through initial testing of the car and says it will submit it for official NASCAR approval by this summer.

The NASCAR Mustang will see action for the first time in the Cup Series at Daytona, on February 17 next year. The public unveiling of the race car will “follow soon,” Ford says.

Until then, we’re only left with the darkened teaser image released by Ford Performance to accompany the announcement.
Ford Mustang nascar cup series xfinity series NASCAR Team Penske Ford
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tank Vs. Well How to Tow a Trailer Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mercedes Digital Light First Look History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
FORD models:
FORD FusionFORD Fusion CompactFORD Focus ST-5 DoorsFORD Focus ST-5 Doors CompactFORD Ranger Double CabFORD Ranger Double Cab Midsize PickupFORD EDGEFORD EDGE CrossoverFORD BullittFORD Bullitt CoupeAll FORD models  
 
 