Morgan Turns 1968 Routemaster Double-Decker Bus into Plus 8 Sidekick

Having announced the end of the naturally-aspirated V8 engines era earlier this year, British car builder Morgan seems determined to change the way the public perceives its products.

4 photos



At the beginning of 2018, Morgan purchased a 1968 Routemaster bus. It is the second-to-last such machine to have been retired from service in 2005, when a big party was thrown for it on the streets of the Kingdom’s capital.



And now the builder plans to “make sympathetic conversions” to the bus, to make it ready for road trips at events taking place throughout the year, alongside the company’s very own



The reasoning behind all this is, hints



“The Routemaster bus is arguably one of the most iconic vehicles in existence, it serves as a symbol of Britain and is part of our national identity,” said Steve Morris, Morgan managing director.



“Morgan has an exciting year ahead, and we can’t wait to utilize the bus at events all around the UK. Our plans for the bus will make it the ideal event space for Morgan customers and enthusiasts alike.”



The Routemaster bus is a



When it retired in December 2005, crowds of people gathered on the streets for a chance to take one last ride on it. Morgan already said last week it would begin its first-ever marketing campaign using billboards in key areas of London. And now another publicity stunt, this time featuring a London-icon, is in the works.At the beginning of 2018, Morgan purchased a 1968 Routemaster bus. It is the second-to-last such machine to have been retired from service in 2005, when a big party was thrown for it on the streets of the Kingdom’s capital.And now the builder plans to “make sympathetic conversions” to the bus, to make it ready for road trips at events taking place throughout the year, alongside the company’s very own Plus 8 The reasoning behind all this is, hints Morgan , the fact that both vehicles are icons of the British motor industry. The fact that both rolled off assembly lines for the first time in 1968 also contributed to Morgan’s decision to buy the bus.“The Routemaster bus is arguably one of the most iconic vehicles in existence, it serves as a symbol of Britain and is part of our national identity,” said Steve Morris, Morgan managing director.“Morgan has an exciting year ahead, and we can’t wait to utilize the bus at events all around the UK. Our plans for the bus will make it the ideal event space for Morgan customers and enthusiasts alike.”The Routemaster bus is a double-decker that served as the main means for transport for Londoners ever since 1956. The one Morgan has is said to have clocked 1.5 million miles during its lifetime, in 44 years of service.When it retired in December 2005, crowds of people gathered on the streets for a chance to take one last ride on it.