Morgan Hints to New Cars in Billboard Campaign Announcement

Motorists in London will from this week be witnessing something Britain's capital has never seen before: billboards advertising Morgan Motor Company and its products.

The biggest challenge for the carmaker, one it is fully aware of, is making people understand that Morgan vehicles are not necessarily expensive to buy and own. The billboards will be promoting “finance packages highlighting how easy and accessible Morgan ownership can be.”



The problem is, they aren’t very accessible. Chances are the cheapest Morgan you can buy will set you back no less than $40,000, converted into British pounds. The most expensive, well above $166,000.



Like it or not, that’s the image



In the statement announcing the campaign, Morgan says the billboards will also promote “a range of models.” Steve Morris, company’s managing director, adds that “by producing new vehicles, including the electric version of the 3 Wheeler, we can be sure that Morgan Motor Company will be ready for the next 100 years.”



Does that mean new, perhaps more mainstream models to be released? Perhaps. Or perhaps not. Morgan has responded to the industry-wide push for electric vehicles by creating the EV3. The problem is, the EV3 is a three-wheeler, not exactly a mainstream configuration.



