Prices of the Ford Mustang Mach-E Are Going Up Across the Board, Blame the Chip Crisis

Prices of the Ford Mustang Mach-E are going up across the board, with the hikes ranging from $1,000 to $2,000, depending on the version. Blame the chip crisis for that.



The more complex a car is, the greater the chances are it will be affected by the chip crisis. It is fair to say that electric vehicles are the most affected by this problem, with the notable exception of Tesla, which seems to navigate very well this predicament. As such, we are not at all surprised to see price hikes midway through the lifecycle, like the one from Ford that almost went under the radar, if it were not for the folks at



According to AWD version.



The rest of the lineup’s pricing is the following:



Select RWD: $44,995 ($1,000 increase)

Select AWD: $47,695 ($1,000 increase)

Premium RWD: $50,200 ($1,000 increase)

Premium AWD: $52,900 ($1,000 increase)

Premium RWD Extended Range Battery option: $56,200 ($2,000 increase)

Premium AWD Extended Range Battery option: $58,900 ($2,000 increase)

California Route 1 RWD: $53,875 ($2,000 increase)

California Route 1 AWD: $56,575 ($2,000 increase)

GT: $63,095 ($2,000 increase)

GT Performance: $69,095 ($2,000 increase)



