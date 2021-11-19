Ford Doubles Its EV Production Goals for 2023 to 600,000 Cars

It's no secret that Ford has done exceptionally well with its release of the Mustang Mach-E. As the company tries to bring that success to F-150 Lightning and other products Jim Farley lets us in on the plan.
Farley starts out his Twitter thread opining on the moment we're experiencing in the history of EVs. Then he tosses a quick subtle jab at Tesla to kick things off.
"It's a big moment for the auto industry. Early EVs were good for the environment, but lacked emotion. Like appliances. That's changing," he writes. Clearly a small backhanded compliment but one that's understandable.
Tesla is still considered to be a one trick pony in many automotive circles. That's what Farley thinks makes Ford special. He goes on... "Ford's bet is different. We're taking iconic vehicles—Mustang, F-150, E-Transit—and making them even better as EVs. And more are on the way."
He then talks about how popular the Mustang Mach-E is. How it's selling on three different continents and how upcoming products are already in demand. The F-150 Lightning has more than 160,000 reservations he says. Then he points to the gigantic demand for electrified delivery vans as another revenue stream.
All if it comes to a head though as he points out that "our job now is to meet the demand". That's when he drops the bomb that Ford has doubled its original plan for 2023 and now wants to produce 600,000 EVs during the year.
He even says that Ford aims to be the second largest EV producer within "the next couple of years". Just think of what an impact Tesla has had on the entire industry. Because of their willingness to go out and be Mavericks, Ford, GM, and many others are spending billions to catch up.
Farley might be right about Teslas feeling a bit like appliances but they've proven to be a strong foundation that we're all benefitting from today. If Ford has anything to say about it, we'll benefit even more in 2023.
