C8 Corvette Z06 Wings Reportedly Number Three Options

Back in June 2020, Muscle Cars & Trucks reported that the Z06 would get carbon-fiber wheels, Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R summer tires for over-the-top performance, and active aero. The cited publication returns with a new report on the latter subject, and as the headline implies, three wing options are rumored. 20 photos



Further still, it’s rumored that the LT2 will receive hybrid or plug-in hybrid assistance for the 2023 model year Grand Sport. Come 2025, the Zora will level up on the ZR1 with hybrid or plug-in hybrid assistance for a hypercar-rivaling 1,000 horsepower. “The most sophisticated performance car yet from General Motors” will feature a low fixed rear wing for the base specification, “similar to that of the low-wing setup found on the Stingray.” Move on up to the Z07 Package, and you’ll be treated to a large fixed wing and “a few exotic add-ons” such as carbon-fiber wheels.Later on, Muscle Cars & Trucks understands that the active aerodynamics option won’t be ready for the 2022 model year when the Z06 is scheduled to roll out. “Perhaps when the twin-turbocharged ZR1 debuts around 2024,” but the question is, what can we expect from this setup? An adjustable rear wing and side flaps are the most obvious of upgrades, but frankly speaking, we don’t know yet.On the upside, we do know what’s hiding under the hood. LT6 is the codename of the 5.5-liter engine, based on the LT5 that powers the C8.R racing car. Expected to rev higher than 8,000 rpm – maybe even 9,000 revolutions – this powerplant will feature a different sound from the LT2 found in the Stingray. The reason? That would be the flat-plane crankshaft that allows the engine to spin so fast.Another notable difference over the C7 Z06 is that the C8 Z06 will switch to natural aspiration. Output estimates are all over the place, but it’s a certainty that General Motors will squeeze out 600 horsepower or more, possibly 650 ponies. Torque should be plentiful as well, and as with every other FPC engine, it’ll be available higher in the rev range in comparison to the small-block V8 of the Stingray.Further still, it’s rumored that the LT2 will receive hybrid or plug-in hybrid assistance for the 2023 model year Grand Sport. Come 2025, the Zora will level up on the ZR1 with hybrid or plug-in hybrid assistance for a hypercar-rivaling 1,000 horsepower.